Edan is a 2.5-year-old Torbie (tabby and tortoiseshell colored) Domestic Shorthair. She gets along great with other cats and does well with dogs. She loves to spend her time lounging in the sun and being someone’s lap warmer. Harvey is a 2-year-old husky/coonhound mix. He does well with other dogs and loves to play with them. He should not be in a home with cats or other small animals (chickens, rabbits etc.). He is timid with men at first but once he trusts them he is very snuggly. For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, (307) 587-5110. (PCAS photos)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.