Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
William Yurkoski, $65.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Matthew F. Mcguire, driver with no seat belt, $25.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Riley Dodd, Lovell, $15; Derrick Peck, Billings, $145; Katherine Christou, Jackson, $130; Jo Anderson, Greybull, $103; Kaylene Roman, Gillette, $115; Isaac Ingle, Chehalis, Wash., $103; Joshua Nacey, Rock Springs, $15; Colin Moodhe, Orlando, Fla., $15; Liliia Dekhtiarenko, Brooklyn, N.Y., $103; Harley Osterlund, Worland, $103; Timothy Nugent, Southhampton, N.J., $15; Tristen Dent, Powell, $130.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Kenneth L. Crawford, Powell, DUI of alcohol and controlled substance combination - 1st offense within 10 years, $320; Crawford, Powell, no valid driver’s license, $120; Tristen Dent, Powell, driver with no seat belt, $25; Julie Kaufman, Powell, expired temporary license permit/improper registration, $140.
