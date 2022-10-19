CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Brad Lee Corbin; An arrest warrant was issued for Corbin on Oct. 12 for two counts of theft of property valued at $1,000 or more. Both are felonies, punishable by imprisonment of no more than 10 years, a fine of no more than $10,000 or both.
On Nov. 25, 2020, Corbin allegedly stole a Phoenix brand drone and Canon brand camera from Walmart. According to the security camera footage, Corbin put the items in his shopping cart, went to the garden section out of view of the cameras and emerged with an empty shopping cart and bulging sweatshirt.
On Nov. 27, 2020, Corbin allegedly returned to Walmart and stole a set of Bose glasses frames, one laptop and a dashboard mounted camera. He once again placed the items in his shopping cart, went to the garden section out of view of the cameras and reemerged with a bulging sweater. A Walmart associate found the discarded packaging of these items around the store.
A total of roughly $1,648 worth of merchandise was taken from the store between Nov. 25 and Nov. 27. Police identified the man as Corbin on Dec. 14, 2020, after two more thefts occurred that month. On Dec. 13, 2020, Corbin allegedly stole $408 worth of merchandise from Walmart, which included two drones and a GoPro camera. Corbin again unwrapped the items in the garden section and walked out with a bulging sweater. On Dec. 14, Walmart security cameras located Corbin in the electronic section of the store once again. He allegedly collected two more GoPro cameras.
A Walmart associate gave police a description of the car Corbin was in, where Cody Officer Eubanks conducted a traffic stop on the car on Yellowstone Avenue. Corbin told police the two GoPros were under the front passenger seat of the car. Corbin was taken to the Park County Detention Center. He posted a $10,000 bond on Dec. 16, 2020. The state has ordered an evidentiary hearing in Park County District Court for Oct. 27.
State v. Jacob Vernon Olsen; Olsen pleaded not guilty to one count of causing bodily injury to another household member by use of physical force, his 3rd or subsequent offense within 10 years, which is a felony punishable by imprisonment of no more than 10 years, a fine of no more than $10,000 or both.
Olsen also pled not guilty to one count of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for no more than 6 months, a fine of no more than $750 or both, and to one count of possession of a controlled substance, no more than 3 grams, a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment of no more than 12 months, a fine of no more than $1,000 or both.
On Aug. 20, Olsen was arrested in Powell after he allegedly entered a woman’s apartment window and battered her. Olsen had been trespassed from the woman’s residence, but allegedly entered the woman’s bedroom while she was sleeping with her two young children. She woke up to see Olsen standing over them, staring at them. He proceeded to tell the woman to stop seeing a man named “Rudy” or he was going to murder her. According to the affidavit, Olsen and the woman began to argue. Olsen grabbed the woman by the neck and shoulders and began shaking her “violently.” Olsen fled before police could get to the apartment, but Olsen was spotted at Dash Storage.
Officers stopped the vehicle Olsen was in and questioned him. Olsen denied anything happened between him and the woman, telling police “they were only talking.” Olsen was arrested and during a search of his person, police found a green and white capsule, which police determined to be a controlled substance. A jury trial is scheduled for Feb. 6.
