CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Aaron Julian; Charges against Julian for aiding or abetting another person in the intent to commit theft were dismissed with prejudice. Julian pleaded guilty to theft of property valued $1,000 or less. He was sentenced to 25 days of jail at the Park County Detention Center and $950 in court fees. He also must pay $500 for his public defender. Julian stole two clips and a snatch box from a four wheeler inside a Powell garage in October.
State v. Larson Smith; Smith had a charge for intent to commit theft amended to theft of property valued $1,000 or less. He pleaded guilty to this offense and was sentenced to 118 days of jail at the Park County Detention Center and $700 in court fees.. Smith is accused of aiding or abetting in the theft of a fishing pole bag from a Powell garage in October.
State v. Samantha Caldwell; An 11 a.m. April 27 evidentiary hearing was set for Caldwell. The State has submitted a second petition to revoke Caldwell’s probation, accusing her of admitting to using meth in March. Caldwell had her probation revoked and reinstated in December for 3 years supervised after she admitted to breaking the terms of her probation by failing to provide and show up for drug tests, using meth numerous times, failing to notify probation of her changed address and that she lost her source of employment. In May 2020 she was adjudged guilty for endangering children and sentenced to 3 years supervised probation with a 3-5 year suspended prison sentence. In 2017 Caldwell helped keep meth in the presence of five children inside a house that was filled with trash, feces and mold. Caldwell is now out of custody after posting a $15,000 cash or surety bond.
State v. Justin Barrington; An 11 a.m. May 4 change of plea and sentencing hearing was scheduled for Barrington. Barrington is facing charges for strangulation and causing injury to a household member by physical force, charges carrying up to 10.5 years in prison and $10,750 in fines. Barrington is accused of choking another individual and pushing them into a household appliance in December.
State v. Jacqueline Wilcott; The court lifted the warrant against Wilcott and she was released from custody with a $5,000 personal recognizance/signature bond. Wilcott had been ordered to appear before the court after authorities had not been able to find her on charges for contempt of court related to a juvenile case. She is scheduled for an Aug. 19 evidentiary hearing.
