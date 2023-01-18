Chance Jordan Blair was born Jan. 11, 2023, at Cody Regional Health to Saika and Taggart J. Blair of Cody.
He weighed 7 lbs. 3 oz.
Chance joins sibling Jackson Taggart, 2.
Grandparents are Ted Blair, Judie Blair, Kazuyasu Ohkura and Kazuyo Ohkura.
Jaxon Brooks Goodrich was born Jan. 11, 2023, at Cody Regional Health to Kenzy Goodrich of Powell.
He weighed 7 lbs.
Grandparents are Judy and Blaine Wentz.
Ozzy Lloyd Courtney was born Jan. 12, 2023, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Mackenzie Hansen and Jason Courtney of Cody.
He weighed 7 lbs. 14 oz. and was 21 in. long.
Harlow Lynn Augustine Averett was born Jan. 13, 2023, at Cody Regional Health to Ashley Mayer and Arlo Averett of Greybull.
She weighed 7 lbs. 4 oz.
