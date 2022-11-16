CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Clinton Lancaster; Lancaster pleaded guilty to the offense of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, tetrahydrocannabinol. It is a felony punishable by imprisonment of no more than 10 years, a fine of no more than $10,000 or both. Due to a plea agreement, one count of manufacturing a controlled substance, psilocybin, was dismissed by the court.
On Aug. 10, Cody Police officers responded to a possible domestic situation between Lancaster and his wife. His wife then informed police about there being drugs inside the residence. She told police that Lancaster was selling marijuana at their residence and growing mushrooms, an act that had been going on since the couple moved to Cody. She also told officers that she was afraid of the people that would buy drugs from Lancaster and she was afraid of getting in trouble for Lancaster dealing drugs.
Lancaster allowed officers inside the residence, handing the officers several glass jars of mushrooms and numerous marijuana containers and paraphernalia. According to the affidavit, once the items were logged, 7.5 ounces of THC and .5 ounces of raw marijuana were seized from Lancaster’s residence, along with 3.25 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms. More than 3 ounces of a controlled substance in plant form is a felony weight, according to the affidavit. A jury trial and pretrial conference will be scheduled for a later date, and a presentence investigation report will also be prepared.
State v. Kyla May Sizemore; Sizemore pleaded not guilty to three counts of knowingly possessing a controlled substance and two counts of driving under the influence of controlled substances, her third and fourth offense. Sizemore was charged with knowingly possessing methamphetamine, oxycodone and buprenorphine. Possessing methamphetamine in an amount greater than 3 grams is a felony punishable by imprisonment for no more than 7 years, a fine of no more than $15,000 or both.
Possessing oxycodone or buprenorphine are each misdemeanors punishable by imprisonment of no more than 12 months, a fine of no more than $1,000 or both. A third offense within 10 years of driving under the influence of controlled substances is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for between 30 days and 6 months, a fine between $750 and $3,000 or both. A fourth offense within 10 years is a felony punishable by imprisonment for no more than 7 years, a fine of no more than $10,000 or both.
Sizemore was arrested on Aug. 27 after Cody Police Officer Blake Stinson observed a Chrysler Sebring failing to maintain the lane while traveling eastbound on Big Horn Avenue. After initiating a traffic stop on the vehicle, Stinson found Sizemore was “visibly shaking and appeared extremely nervous.” During a search of the vehicle, officers found naloxone, which is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, as well as several baggies filled with syringes, pill bottles and an oxycodone prescription not in Sizemore’s name. At the time of Sizemore’s arrest, she had two prior driving while under the influence convictions and another DWUI and possession charge that was pending. A jury trial has been scheduled for Feb. 6, 2023.
