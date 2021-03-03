CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Nathali Brecke; Brecke pleaded guilty to theft of property valued more than $1,000 and was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation. She also was assessed $4,090 in restitution and $260 in court fees that she must pay back at a rate of $75 per month. Brecke stole $4,439 from her employer Technical Cowboy in late 2018 and early 2019.
State v. Joshua Moler; Moler pleaded guilty to possession of Schedule I controlled substance marijuana- 3rd or subsequent offense, and was sentenced to 3 years unsupervised probation. He also must pay $505 in court fees. In November, Moler was found with marijuana at a Cody apartment.
State v. Kenneth Stone; A May 12 pretrial conference and June 21 jury trial was set for Stone. He is facing charges for aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Due to it being his third felony charge, the state is pushing for a life sentence imprisonment. Stone is accused of drifting into the westbound lane on U.S. 14-16-20 near the East Entrance to Yellowstone National Park on the morning of Oct. 6 and colliding with a vehicle traveling west around a left-hand corner.
State v. Jacob Rooney; Rooney admitted to breaking his probation. He was sentenced to 2 years supervised probation and a 1-2 year suspended prison sentence. In March Rooney pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana – his fourth charge for such. He was sentenced to 2 years supervised probation and $325 in court fees, as well as a 1-2 year suspended prison sentence. In June, Rooney was arrested in Greybull on charges of possession of meth and interference with a peace officer, in May left the state without permission about a dozen times and was found at a Montana home raided for suspected narcotics- an event during which he admitted to using and possessing meth, and failing to make payments toward his court fines.
State v. Garrettson Wells; Wells admitted to breaking his probation by tampering with a drug test. He was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation and a 15-24 month suspended prison sentence. When committing this crime, he was already on probation for pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance in plant form in May and was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation and a 15-24 month suspended prison sentence.
