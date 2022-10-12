Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Oct. 5, 6:36 p.m., 1001 11th St., smell of gas, investigated, four units and 19 personnel responded. Time in service: 47 minutes.
Oct. 8, 10:22 p.m., 19 WYO 296, alarm, investigated, two units and 12 personnel responded. Time in service: 38 minutes.
Oct. 8, 11:22, 19 WYO 296, fire in fire place, didn’t open chimney, two units and 14 personnel responded. Time in service: 39 minutes.
Oct. 10, 1:06 p.m., 1601 Sheridan Ave., alarm, investigated. one unit and 23 personnel. Time in service: 16 minutes.
