Jake is a five and a half year old Mastiff mix. He loves hotdogs and going on walks. He doesn’t really get along well with small humans or cats. He does well with other dogs but can be a little standoffish at first. He may be a big boy but he thinks he’s a lap dog. Satchmo is an eight and a half year old Domestic Shorthair. He would prefer a quieter household as loud noises scare him. He gets along with other cats and dogs as long as the dogs give him space. He is a very loving boy who loves to give head butts and he really likes being brushed. Thanks to a generous donor, Satchmo’s adoption fee is covered. For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, 587-5110.

