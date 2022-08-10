Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Shane Hampton, 48, warrant, Aug. 3.
Jacob Olsen, 40, warrant, Aug. 4.
Joseph Wooden, 20, warrant, Aug. 4.
Paula Perez, 40, warrant, Aug. 5.
Ian Kranzler, 39, driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense, driving with suspended license, Aug. 7.
Disturbance
Caller on Road 2BE in Cody yelled for deputies and left line open, sounds like they are struggling, verbal domestic. Deputies provided assistance, 10:57 a.m. Aug. 3.
Caller on Oak Dr. in Cody says that his son came home with a friend highly intoxicated and combative. Deputy provided assistance, 1:52 a.m. Aug. 6.
Caller on Lane 8 in Powell says that her neighbors are playing loud music. Deputy provided assistance, 11:47 p.m. Aug. 6.
Traffic
Caller on Cooper Lane and Viking Dr. in Cody says there are kids on dirt bikes speeding in the area. Gone upon deputies arrival 10:14 a.m. July 31.
Car vs. telephone pole on Road 10 and Lane 11 1/2 in Powell. No one is around, 4:56 a.m. Aug. 1.
A large unknown object blocking the west bound lane on WYO 291 and Road 6WX. Object gone upon deputy arrival 8:47 a.m. Aug. 1.
Caller on Road 6UU and Slippers Lane in Cody says 1 black angus on the road and 2 on the shoulder. Deputy unable to locate, 2:49 p.m. Aug. 2.
Caller on Lane 11 in Powell says there is a side by side going too fast in the area. Deputy unable to locate, 7:19 p.m. Aug. 2.
Caller on US 14-16-20 W in Cody said a rock slide a mile from campground. Wyoming Highway Patrol has been notified as well, 5:02, Aug. 6.
Other
Caller on Big Sky Rd. in Cody says that some of his hay was destroyed by a controlled burn. Deputy unable to assist, 5:00 p.m. July 31.
Caller on US 14-16-20 W in Cody says that one of her clients was making threats. Referred to other agency, 8:00 p.m. July 31.
Caller on Marquette Dr. in Cody says there may be kids on his property in a red SUV. Deputy provided assistance, 8:55 p.m. July 31.
Caller on Lane 10 in Powell reported harassment and would like to speak with a deputy regarding options for a protection/stalking order. Referred to other agency, 9:14 p.m. July 31.
A dog bite occurred on Road 7 in Powell, person is currently at ER, 11:21 a.m. Aug. 1.
Caller on Roney Ave. in Powell says juvenile harassing her daughter via text. Deputy provided assistance, 4:36 p.m. Aug. 1.
Caller on Road 6WX in Cody says campaign signs stolen. Removed by WYDOT from right of way, 6:03 p.m. Aug. 1.
Search and Rescue call on Road 6WX in Cody, a fourteen year old male dislocated shoulder. Deputies provided assistance, 8:32 p.m. Aug. 2.
Caller on State St. in Meeteetse said there is a male standing in the roadway causing a disturbance. Male gone upon deputies arrival, 10:22 p.m. Aug. 3.
Caller on Badger Blvd. in Meeteetse believes contractor has stolen from him. Deputy provided assistance, 4:26 p.m. Aug. 4.
Caller on Road 2AB in Cody is having issues with irrigation problems wants to speak to a deputy. Deputy provided assistance, 6:47 p.m. Aug. 4.
Caller on North 44th St. in Cody hasn’t seen his neighbor in a while and requesting welfare check. Deputy provided assistance, 1:26 Aug. 6.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Erik Johnson, 34, driving while under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, motor vehicle crash, Aug. 2.
Tracy Fleury, 62, warrant, interference with peace officer, Aug. 4.
Fabian Phillips, 37, criminal trespass, Aug. 4.
Joseph Wooden, 20, possession of controlled substance, plant, signal required before turn, Aug. 4.
Ayden Archer, 19, warrant, Aug. 5.
Flint Flesher, 48, driving while license cancelled, suspended, or revoked, compulsory auto insurance, officer witnessed probation violation, Aug. 5.
Cory Armstrong, 34, assisting other agency, Aug. 5.
Justin Hailey, 44, possession of controlled substance, warrant, Aug. 5.
Ryan Merenda, 24, theft, Aug. 5.
Disturbance
Elderly female possibly intoxicated yelling and banging on doors. Female is on the west end of apartments. Officer provided assistance, 2:17 a.m. Aug. 2.
Caller on 32nd St. said persons are setting off fireworks for last two nights. Officer provided assistance, 2:16 p,m. Aug. 2.
Traffic
Caller on Yellowstone Ave. says someone hit her door in the parking lot. She would like to speak to an officer. Officer unable to assist, 8:09 a.m. Aug. 3.
REDDI Report on Depot Dr. caller says that she believes her boyfriend is coming to pick her up and is drunk. Officer unable to assist, 9:23 p.m. Aug. 4.
REDDI report on Big Horn Ave. possible drunk driver. Officer unable to locate, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 5.
Caller on 35th St. delayed reporting a motor vehicle crash, they believe it to have happened Friday afternoon rear driver’s side damage. Officer provided assistance, 12:45 p.m. Aug. 7.
Motor vehicle crash on Sheridan Ave. truck hit a parked gray F150 damage to the driver side mirror, 10:42 a.m. Aug. 8.
Other
Caller on West Yellowstone Ave. said there is a pit that was dug and is unattended, caller says it is going against codes. Officer provided assistance, 10:35, Aug. 2.
Caller on Sheridan Ave. says there is a prairie dog stuck in a milk crate. Officer provided assistance, 5:33 p.m. Aug. 6.
Caller on Sheridan Ave. says that a set piece for the gun show rolled into a vehicle, caused property damage. Officer provided assistance, 5:57 p.m. Aug. 2.
Caller on 11th St. in Cody says there is an older male who was evicted from the Manor last week outside of his old room. Officer provided assistance, 11:15 p.m. Aug. 2.
Caller on E Circle Drive would like to speak to an officer about potential theft of his belongings, 12:36 p.m. Aug. 3.
Caller on 20th St. says his neighbor to the left has pointed a sprinkler at his flag and he moved it after he was unable to make contact with them. Officer provided assistance, 4:05 p.m. Aug. 3.
Caller on Rocky Rd. says that someone egged her house and left two bottles on her porch. Officer provided assistance, 4:05 p.m. Aug. 3.
Caller on E Ave. says that her neighbor locks his dog in the apartment all day with no air and the windows closed. Says it barks constantly and would like it checked on. Officer provided assistance, 12:05 p.m. Aug. 4.
Caller is requesting a welfare check on Elm Ave. Says that the female has not been able to be contacted and that when they got an answer on the phone number for her it was a man who said that the female was not able to stay awake. Officer provided assistance, 9:28 p.m. Aug. 4.
Caller on 19th St. says he has been getting threatening texts and would like sender to stay away. Officer provided assistance, 11:50 p.m. Aug. 4.
Caller on Kent Ave. reporting suspicious solicitor claiming to work for Direct TV, 9:31 a.m. Aug. 5.
Caller on River View Dr. wants to know where she can get rid of some weapons. Officer provided assistance, 10:02 a.m. Aug. 5.
Caller on Big Horn Ave. says employee stole cash from the safe and has not been showing up to work since, 3:29 p.m. Aug. 5.
Caller on West Yellowstone Ave. says they are having a board meeting to vote someone off at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 10 and requesting civil standby as the subject has been known to be aggressive and have anger issues. Officer provided assistance, 3:55 p.m. Aug. 5.
Caller on Yellowstone Ave. says that he has a hit out on him from a biker club, 2:52 p.m. Aug. 5.
Caller on 8th St. says that he received a fraud text and did click the link and gave his social security number and date of birth. Officer provided assistance, 6:16 p.m. Aug. 6.
Caller on Cowgill Rd. would like to speak to an officer regarding archery use in his neighborhood. Officer provided assistance, 8:08 a.m. Aug. 8.
Caller on Heights Ave. says over watering of new sod and watering on Mondays is causing neighbor’s yard to flood. Officer provided assistance, 10:27 a.m. Aug. 8.
