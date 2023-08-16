Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Michelle Bash, fine, no valid driver’s license, $160; Justin A. Thompson, no valid driver license, $160; Teegan A. Lafollette, improper backing, crash, $210;
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Sidney E. Pratt, fine, dog at large, $65; Pratt, dog at large, $75; Pratt, dog at large, $75;
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Robert W. Miller, Centennial, Colo., speeding, $122; Rodrigo Garcia, Powell, no seatbelt, $110; Gracie K. Sanford, Locust Grove, Okla., forfeiture, speeding, $112; Hayden M. Reichel, Worland, fine, no liability insurance, $400; Timothy H. Demoney, Powell, fine, no liability insurance, $400; Zain R. Anderson, Meeteetse, no liability insurance, $410; Anderson, failure to signal turn, $110;
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Daemin K. Sizemore, Newburgh, Ind., forfeiture, illegal possession of electronic cigarettes/vaping devices, $35;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.