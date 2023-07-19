Xena Hollie Guerrero was born July 7, 2023, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Ashlynn Guerrero and Noah Mumford of Powell.
She weighed 7 lbs. 3 ozs. and was 20 inches long.
Xena joins one sibling: Nova, 18 months.
Grandparents are Hollie Guerrero and Mariah Mumford.
