Victoria Campuzano was born Dec. 1, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Luz Claritza Martinez and Abel Campuzano Ortiz of Greybull.
She weighed 6 lbs. 12 oz.
Grandparents are Elvia Corarrubias Ortiz and April Ortiz.
Paladin Darcy McDowell was born Dec. 1, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Carla Iseman and Tyler McDowell of Powell.
He weighed 6 lbs. 4 oz.
Paladin joins siblings Madeline, 18, Drayton, 15, and Gatsby, 2.
Grandparents are Jon McDowell, Kim McDowell, Lynn Iseman and Dave Iseman.
Novalee Claire Cerkan was born Dec. 1, 2022, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Tim and Tiesha Cerkan of Basin.
She weighed 5 lbs. 10 oz. and was 18.5 inches.
Grandparents are Rita Cerkan, Bob Craft and Amy Doerr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.