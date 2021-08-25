Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Galen Stingley, $103; Anne Hayes, $125; Larry Dickerson, $125; Madisyn Boltz, $130; Devin Ott, $175; Timothy Marrier, $115; Donna Ring, $103; Jaclyn Wescott, $103.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Paul Shotts, failure to drive in a single lane and obstructed windshield, $100; Emmanuel Velayo, expired temporary license, $140; Meleah Hicks, possession of controlled substances, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $470; Harold Chlarson, breach of peace, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $520; Joshua Hine, no seat belt, $25; Joseph Wooden, possession of controlled substances, jail 45 days, 43 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $570; Philip Herweyer, invalid driver’s license, $140; Aaron Glover, battery, jail 28 days; Michael Martin, faulty headlights, $90; Audrey Downer, illegal clearance lights, $90.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Virginia Darr, Stafford, Va., $103; Joshua Parman, Kemp, Texas, $165; Daniel Romero Ochoa, Independence, Mo., $302; Susan Stevens, Scottsdale, Ariz., $120; David Thomas, Kalispell, Mont., $140; Steven Cornwell, Chalfont, Pa., $125; Gary Cummins, Batavia, Ohio, $105; Misty Koenig, Portland, Ore., $135; Byron Wylie, Redding, Calif., $130; Leonard Smith, Snohomish, Wash., $170; David Bradbury, Cypress, Calif., $130; Billy Riley, Loveland, Colo., $103; Robert Lynn, Millers Creek, N.C., $115; Peter Grundberg, Houston, $115; Hope Thompson, Cochran, Ga., $160; Jennifer Westlake, Riverton, $103; Baileigh Skorupa, Bridger, $125; Cesar Payano Izaguirre, Greybull, $125; Brent Forbis, Casper, $160; Caleb Hagestad, Lander, $160; Anthony Tarantino, $97; Matthew Macedo, Sacramento, Calif., $113; Victor Dimitrov, New York City, $135; Jennifer Iruegas, Jourdanton, Texas, $130; Colan Cheatham, Otto, $145; Dara Norby, Billings, $195; Richard Oliver, Crown Point, Ind., $140; Shiloh Frazier, Fort Collins, Colo., $103; Cynthia Peacock, Boulder, Colo., $103; Maxine Smith, Frisco, Texas, $120; Scott Tarbell, Laramie, $101; Nathaniel Woody, Billings, $230; Rahul Dixit, Tavares, Fla., $150; Jeffrey Greer, Shamokin, Pa., $135; Felix Boudreaux, Sulphur, La., $97; Jonathan Sticka, Belfry, $103; Josef Damyan, Rosemount, Minn., $105; Dimas Bastida-Perez, Hillside, Ill. $103.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Terrence Ogden, Wimberley, Texas, failure to obey traffic control device, $140; Daniel Romero Ochoa, Independence, Mo., invalid driver’s license, $140; Kevin Mcaffee, Sandy, Utah, failure to slow for emergency vehicle, $240; Shawn Hartley, Sheridan, no seat belt, $25; Luz Macias, Rock Springs, invalid driver’s license, $140; Erana Martin, Greybull, no registration, $100; Cesar Payano Izaguirre, Greybull, no child safety restraint, $80; Pablo Villalobos Acosta, Greeley, Colo., failure to pass when free from traffic, $90
