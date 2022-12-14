Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Sascha Robert Hess, 31, warrant, Dec. 5.
Edgar Danial Calhoun, 70, warrant, Dec. 6.
Jose Delacruz Guerra, 41, warrant, Dec. 12.
Traffic
Caller on Sunburst Drive said a truck continuously roars down the road and shakes the house. Deputy provided assistance, 10:20 a.m., Dec. 5.
Motor vehicle crash on County Road 4DT. Vehicle rolled with injury and unknown blockage, 6:23 p.m., Dec. 6.
Other
Caller on US 14A reported someone walking on top of the beet pile with two dogs, 3:04 p.m., Dec. 5.
Caller on Road 8 reported suspicious activity of a green SUV with no visible plates that is parked in front of their house. It was not there earlier and there is no one around the vehicle. Deputy provided assistance, 7:33 a.m., Dec. 6.
Caller on WYO 295 reported two gold-colored dogs running onto their property and acting aggressive. Deputy provided assistance, 9:43 a.m., Dec. 6.
Caller on Lane 13 1/2 said they are missing approximately 25 head of cattle, 12:04 p.m., Dec. 6.
Caller on County Road 6WX reported a person hanging around the bus stop before the bus got there. Deputy provided assistance, 8:28 a.m., Dec. 7.
Caller on WYO 295 reported a dog may have tried to break into their house. There is blood and chew marks on the house, 3:44 p.m., Dec. 9.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Jeffrey Longshore, 36, public intoxication, Dec. 6.
Christopher F. McGonagle, 22, driving while license suspended - 2nd offense, no proof of insurance, probation violation, Dec. 9.
Carlos S. Stretches, 36, probation violation, Dec. 9.
Matthew B. Steele, 30, DUI - 1st offense within 10 years, no proof of insurance, careless driving and failure to signal, Dec. 9.
Austin A. Todd, 24, warrant, Dec. 11.
Laura Scott, 27, warrant, Dec. 12.
Disturbance
Employee causing issues on Blackburn Avenue. Officer provided assistance, 3:54 p.m. Dec. 6.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue says an intoxicated male is in the lobby causing a scene. Officer made an arrest 8:14 p.m. Dec. 6.
Caller on Cougar Avenue can hear a lot of banging around, 11:37 a.m. Dec. 8.
Traffic
Motor vehicle crash on Heart Mountain Street, copper Ford Expedition vs. silver Jeep Liberty, no injuries. Officer provided assistance, 9:01 a.m., Dec. 6.
Motor vehicle crash on Yellowstone Avenue, Row 8 of Walmart parking lot. Black Mazda with elderly female driver left the scene after crash with Lincoln Zephyr. No injuries and no blockage, 11:42 a.m., Dec. 9.
Motor vehicle crash on 13th Street and Sheridan Avenue. Blue Silverado vs. Tundra, no injuries, no blockage, minor fender bender, 3:18 p.m. Dec. 9.
Caller on 19th Street and Bleistein Avenue reported suspicious activity, saying a black Pontiac with unknown plates and possibly an older gentleman driver had been driving around the area of 19th street for 20 minutes, 7:12 p.m, Dec. 11.
Motor vehicle crash on 8th Street. Caller said there was a truck in a parking lot that looked like it had been in a wreck, and “it looked trashed.” Officer provided assistance, 11:17 p.m., Dec. 11.
Other
Welfare check requested on male on Pioneer Avenue who was supposed to show up in Butte on Dec. 5. Caller spoke with him on Friday, 8:42 a.m., Dec. 6.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue said they found drugs and paraphernalia in a room, 1:13 p.m., Dec. 6.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue said someone is in his neighbor’s apartment. Officer provided assistance, 2:20 p.m., Dec. 6.
Caller on 17th Street said a black car stopped behind the buses as they were loading kids and took pictures, 3:31 p.m., Dec. 6.
Caller on 11th Street called to report the female listed “flipped her off.” Officer provided assistance, 3:47 p.m., Dec. 6.
Caller on Salsbury Avenue said he hasn’t been able to reach his uncle. Messages are being read but no one is answering. Officer provided assistance, 6:51 p.m., Dec. 6.
Caller on Hillcrest Drive said their guitar was stolen sometime in September, 8:21 a.m., Dec. 7.
Caller on Cougar Avenue requested a welfare check after the listed female took a bunch of her pills. Officer provided assistance, 12:10 p.m., Dec. 7.
Caller in Cody said he would like to speak to an officer regarding a phone call he got from his ex, 2:09 p.m., Dec. 7.
Caller on 5th Street reported suspicious activity when a male stopped by his address last week and advised he was waiting for a letter from Japan. Since then, four letters have showed up at the caller’s address. Officer provided assistance, 4:24 p.m., Dec. 7.
Caller on Salsbury Avenue said a silver, four-door sedan was left in front of her house for about a month. Officer provided assistance, 3:13 p.m., Dec. 8.
Caller on 13th Street requested to talk to an officer about a 60-year-old male that was “illegally dumping” clothes into a free clothing bin. Officer provided assistance, 3:11 p.m., Dec. 9.
Caller on Canyon View Avenue would like to speak to an officer regarding human trafficking. Officer provided assistance, 11:21 a.m., Dec. 12.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue said their business number has been spoofed and they are making threatening phone calls to others. Officer provided assistance, 5:06 p.m., Dec. 12.
