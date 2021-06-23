Charlotte Asay was born June 18, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Charlene and Matthew Asay of Lovell.
She weighed 6 pounds 5 ounces.
Charlotte joins siblings Ian, 10, and Chloe, 8.
Grandparents are Stan and Jan Asay, and Darrell and Donna Bullinger.
Noah Sparrow Jaxon Biggica was born June 17, 2021 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Audrey Biggica and James Clark of Powell.
He weighed 5 pounds 13 ounces and was 18 inches long.
Grandparent is Jacqueline Myers.
