Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Oliver R. Moore, careless driving, crash, $210; Valerie Hannah Harvey, passing in no passing zone, $100; Jeanette Lea Berry, careless driving, $160; Sara K. Sabins, no liability insurance, fine, $400; Alex Poole, failure to yield, stop at a stop sign, crash, $210;
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Julian Delacruz, illegal possession of electronic cigarettes/vaping devices, 2nd offense, fine, $25;
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Lavonne J. Anderson, Powell, speeding, $109; Thomas D. Eisele, Fort Atkinson, Wis., speeding, $134; Elba L. Morales, San Antonio, Texas, speeding, $115; Jeffrey E. Fivecoate, Kokomo, Ind., speeding, $100; Morten M. Helhanger, Drammen, Norway, forfeiture, speeding in a school zone, $185; Jamie Chavez-Llanos, East Wenatche, Wash., speeding, $112; Jonathan Kimball, Belleville, N.J., speeding, $121; Juan M. Valencia, Orlando, Fla., speeding, $121.
