Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:

 

RESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Oliver R. Moore, careless driving, crash, $210; Valerie Hannah Harvey, passing in no passing zone, $100; Jeanette Lea Berry, careless driving, $160; Sara K. Sabins, no liability insurance, fine, $400; Alex Poole, failure to yield, stop at a stop sign, crash, $210; 

 

RESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Julian Delacruz, illegal possession of electronic cigarettes/vaping devices, 2nd offense, fine, $25; 

 

NONRESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Lavonne J. Anderson, Powell, speeding, $109; Thomas D. Eisele, Fort Atkinson, Wis., speeding, $134; Elba L. Morales, San Antonio, Texas, speeding, $115; Jeffrey E. Fivecoate, Kokomo, Ind., speeding, $100; Morten M. Helhanger, Drammen, Norway, forfeiture, speeding in a school zone, $185; Jamie Chavez-Llanos, East Wenatche, Wash., speeding, $112; Jonathan Kimball, Belleville, N.J., speeding, $121; Juan M. Valencia, Orlando, Fla., speeding, $121.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.