Aspen Celina Hetland was born Feb. 7, 2023, at Cody Regional Health to Celina Mariana Garcia and Skyler Crowe Hetland of Ralston.
She weighed 6 lbs. 4 oz.
Aspen joins siblings Braxston Hetland, 14, and Leland Hetland, 12.
Grandparents are Mark Hetland and Donald and Marian Garcia.
Magnolia Meeuse was born Feb. 8, 2023, at Cody Regional Health to McKenzie Mabey and Nicholas Meeuse of Powell.
She weighed 7 lbs. 1 oz.
Grandparents are Danielle and Rick Mabey, Tan Anderson and Peter Meeuse.
Lewis Joel Stark was born Feb. 9, 2023, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Ray and Pepper Stark of Powell.
He weighed 5 lbs. and was 19 3/4 inches long.
Lewis joins sibling Franklin, 5.
Santiago G. Rohrer was born Feb. 11, 2023, at Cody Regional Health to Nadia J. Gonzalez and F. Tanner Rohrer of Cody.
He weighed 5 lbs. 12 oz.
Santiago joins siblings Nevaeh J. Gonzales, 11, Roselena G. Rohrer, 5.
Grandparents are Marcos Gonzalez and Mariaelena Gonzalez, Frankie Rohrer and Ronda Thatch.
Ezmeralda G. Rohrer was born Feb. 11, 2023, at Cody Regional Health to Nadia J. Gonzalez and F. Tanner Rohrer of Cody.
She weighed 5 lbs. 8 oz.
Ezmeralda joins siblings Nevaeh J. Gonzales, 11, Roselena G. Rohrer, 5.
Grandparents are Marcos Gonzalez and Mariaelena Gonzalez, Frankie Rohrer and Ronda Thatch.
Easton Jordan Blaylock was born Feb. 12, 2023, at Cody Regional Health to Ashley Hamilton and Andrew Smith of Cody.
He weighed 6 lbs. 1 oz.
Grandparents are Donna Blaylock and Ray Davis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.