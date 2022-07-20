Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Paul Klingstein, $103; Shawn Cortez, $105; Linda Cardinal, $130.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Amanda Farlow, interference with peace officer, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $520 fees and fines; Nicholas Piazza, compulsory auto insurance, $560.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Garrett Shrewsbury, Woodland Hills, Calif., $103; Richard Morgando, Saint Charles, Ill., $103; Lisa Collier, Redmond, Wash., $150; Ysaac Amarillas, Bountiful, Utah, $155; Gary Hansen, Aurora Neb., $115; Stephen Gatherer, Richland, Wash., $120; Jennifer Craft, Sheridan, $103; Jared Barnhill, Woodstock, Ga., $140; Richard Holly, Lakeland, Fla., $120; Nathan Swindler, Mott, N.D., $99; Gary Spurlin, Lewisburg, Ky., $155; Ahmed El Mesiri, Chicago, $105; Lauren Reed, Chino Hills, Calif., $140; Thomas Braaten, Saukville, Wis., $103; Robert Spratt, Lysite, $101; Kate Clarkin, Granada Hills, Calif., $160; Cody Want, Sheridan, $103; Michael Staples, Parker, Colo., $105; Ivana Ramroop, Staten Island, N.Y., $120; Cesar Sosa, Greybull, $160; Mary Lou Cummings, Powell, $103; Sam Duffie, Columbia, S.C., $99; Joshua Morris, Tuscon, Ariz., $140; Ryan Clayton, Bakersfield, Calif., $97; Mark Asay, Mapleton, Utah, $130.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Gabriel Shotgun, Forsythe, Mont., child safety restraint, $65; Weston Downing, Otto, expired temporary license permit/improper registration, $140; Chad Bonnet, Seward, Alaska, driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 3 months unsupervised probation, $270 fees and fines; Buddy Valentine Jr., Story, possession of controlled substance, jail 30 days, 23 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $320 fees and fines; Michael Gollehon, Billings, seat belt, $25; Jesse Treat, Powell, seat belt, $25.
