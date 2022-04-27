CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Jenna M. Lepage; Lepage pled guilty April 19, 2022 to a reduced charge of theft under $1,000 and was sentenced to 180 days jail, with 155 days credit for time served. She was initially charged with a felony for entering a building Oct. 26, 2021 and attempting to take a black fishing pole bag.
State v. Christian S. Birky; Birky will have an evidentiary hearing on the court’s request to revoke probation after being pulled over after a REDDI report April 9 for a DWUI after being kicked out of a Red Lodge bar, according to the affidavit. He was charged with possession of marijuana, third or subsequent offense, a felony, on March 26, 2020, and placed on supervised probation for 2 years. On Oct. 8, 2020 the court revoked that probation due to violations and instituted 3 years supervised probation.
State v. Ryan A. Eskeli; Eskeli is scheduled for an April 28 change of plea and sentencing hearing. He has pleaded not guilty to three charges of receiving or delivering child pornography. Each of the charges carries a 5-12 year prison sentence. Authorities say Eskeli received and distributed photos and videos of prepubescent and pubescent girls performing sexual acts from 2020-2021 on the internet. He has been in custody since Dec. 2 with a $100,000 cash only bond.
State v. Frank Wilson; Wilson has an arraignment hearing scheduled 1:15 p.m. May 5 in Park County District Court. He is charged with strangulation of a household member, a felony, and domestic battery, a misdemeanor, from an April 6 incident at the Beartooth Inn. He faces not more than 10 years prison and $10,000 fine if found guilty.
