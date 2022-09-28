CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Frank C. Wilson; The State filed a petition to revoke Wilson’s probation, following the issuance of an arrest warrant on Sept. 20. Wilson was charged with one count of strangulation by a household member by impeding normal breathing by applying pressure to the throat or neck. It’s a felony punishable by imprisonment of no more than 10 years, a fine of no more than $10,000 or both.
Wilson was also charged with one count of domestic battery of a household member by knowingly or recklessly causing bodily injury by use of physical force, a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment of no more than 6 months, a fine of no more than $750 or both.
On April 6, Wilson allegedly strangled and battered a woman, whom he had been in a 7 to 8 month relationship with, while they were staying at the Beartooth Inn. The woman, who had recently moved to Cody, called 911 after Wilson would not let her go. Cody police officer Jeremy Traverse noticed redness and swelling on the woman’s neck, throat and upper left chest area when he responded to the call. The woman told Traverse that Wilson “went off” on her after she got off of the phone with her ex-husband. Wilson allegedly told the woman he would rob and cut off her ex-husband’s head. The woman told police that Wilson had held her down on the bed after the call and told her she wasn’t going to leave him.
According to the affidavit, Wilson had also allegedly assaulted the woman while they both lived in Idaho a few months prior to the incident. When the woman decided to move to Cody, Wilson told her he had brain tumors, so she allowed him to come with her to Cody “because she felt bad for him and had hoped he would go fishing, get outdoors and enjoy himself while in Cody before going back home.” When police questioned Wilson, he denied applying pressure to the woman’s throat but admitted to biting her during sex.
Wilson told police the woman called 911 because she was “damaged” by her ex-husband and that throughout their 7 or 8 month relationship, the woman “continued to get worse” and would demean him. The woman told police Wilson often forced her to have sex, and she would drink “to be numb.” She told police that she didn’t know if “you say no, but you let it happen, if it can be called rape.”
Wilson was arrested on April 6 for a domestic violence offense. According to the affidavit, he has several charges in multiple states. In Arizona, he has two domestic violence convictions, a conviction for interference with judicial proceedings, a conviction for felony misconduct with a weapon and convictions for disorderly conduct and misdemeanor assault.
In Idaho, he had a warrant issued for failure to appear on an aggravated assault charge. On Sept. 23, Wilson was appointed an attorney with an evidentiary hearing to be scheduled at a later date in Park County District Court. His bond is currently set at $350,000.
