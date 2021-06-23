Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
June 15, 3:33 p.m., 32 Spring Road. Report of smoke, from Robertson Draw Fire, 4 units and 17 personnel responded. Time in service: 27 minutes.
June 16, 10:20 a.m., 183 Blackburn Ave. Smell of gas, investigated, 3 units and 19 personnel responded. Time in service: 25 minutes.
June 19, 3:46 p.m., 72 Canyon Lake Drive. Smoke detector sounding, canceled, 2 units and 28 personnel responded. Time in service: 14 minutes.
June 19, 6:23 p.m., County Road 2AB and Longhorn Drive, power line down, stood by Garland Light and Power, 2 units and 18 personnel responded. Time in service: 57 minutes.
June 21, 2:45 p.m., 1702 Sheridan Ave. Motor vehicle accident, investigated, 3 units and 23 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 15 minutes.
June 21, 3:40 p.m., mutual aid call to Clark for grass fire. Canceled, 5 units and 23 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 5 minutes.
