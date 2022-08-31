Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Audrey Estes, 34, assist other agency, Aug. 22.
Christopher Pugrad, 36, reckless endangering, interfere with peace officer, Aug. 27.
James Connolly, 38, driving while under the influence of alcohol, Aug. 28.
Jesse Davison, 40, warrant, Aug. 29.
Disturbance
Caller on Heather Road in Cody said there is a verbal altercation between neighbors over a barking dog. Deputy provided assistance, 11:30 a.m. Aug. 26.
Traffic
Truck vs. deer on Road 3EX and US 14-16-20 E in Cody, 11:39 p.m. Aug. 22.
Single motor vehicle crash occurred at WYO 296 in Cody, no injury or blockage, 10:20 p.m. Aug. 23.
Caller on US 14A in Cody said a vehicle is driving all over the road and almost hit the caller. Deputy provided a warning, 3:52 p.m. Aug. 24.
Caller on Overland Trail and Hinterland Drive in Clark has a traffic complaint and issues with a vehicle. Deputy provided assistance 4:50 p.m. Aug. 24.
Caller on WYO 291 in Cody reports flooding and debris going over the road. Deputy provided assistance, 9:14 p.m. Aug. 24.
Large mudslide on US 14-16-20 W in Cody, referred to other agency, 9:15 a.m. Aug. 25.
REDDI report on US 14-16-20 W in Cody, vehicle driving all over the road. Deputy unable to locate, 5:34 p.m. Aug. 26.
REDDI report on Road 6QS in Cody, vehicle failing to maintain a single lane and driving on the wrong side of the road. Deputy unable to locate, 8:43 p.m. Aug. 27.
Other
Welfare check requested on WYO 212 in Cody, overdue motorist. Deputy provided assistance, 9:09 a.m. Aug. 21.
US 14-16-20 W in Cody deputy provided assistance in locating a person who has not returned, 10:27 a.m. Aug. 21.
Caller on US 14-16-20 W in Cody needs to report theft of money, 2:11 p.m. Aug. 22.
Occurred on WYO 120 S in Meeteetse, deceased 65-year-old male found, 5:13 p.m. Aug. 23.
Caller on WYO 120 S in Cody is reporting theft of a bucking machine, 11:34 a.m. Aug. 24.
Caller on Road 2 in Powell found an arrow in the front yard and would like to talk to a deputy about it. Deputy provided assistance, 2:31 p.m. Aug. 24.
Caller on WYO 310 in Deaver, said they are wishing to speak to a deputy in regards to threats via phone. Deputy provided assistance, 5:26 p.m. Aug. 26.
Caller on Road 4DT in Meeteetse is reporting stolen money, 9:21 p.m. Aug. 26.
Caller on Reesy Road in Cody said that people are shooting in an unsafe manner, 11:25 p.m. Aug. 27.
Caller on WYO 294 in Powell is requesting a check on a child walking in the area, delayed reporting by 30 minutes, 2:17 p.m. Aug. 27.
Caller on Garrison Lane in Powell said they hear shooting from the area and does not have a visual but thinks it is unsafe. Deputy provided assistance, 3:04 p.m. Aug. 27.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Jessica Brown, 21, probation and parole arrest and hold order, Aug. 23.
Evelyn Sticka, 65, driving while under the influence, hit and run, Aug. 24.
Bernadette Guzman, 51, Houston, Texas, driving while under the influence, failure to signal and improper right hand turn, Aug. 27.
Kyla Sizemore, 25, driving while under the influence of controlled substance and illegal possession of controlled substance, Aug. 27.
Jacob Wener, 31, driving while under the influence of alcohol and controlled substance, no valid drivers license and aggravated assault, Aug. 28.
Disturbance
Caller on Cody Avenue says that her neighbors to the west are screaming. Could hear a male scream that he was going to kill himself, 12:26 a.m. Aug. 24.
Officer initiated activity on 10th Street, fight at school. Officer provided assistance, 12:10 p.m. Aug. 26.
Traffic
Hit and run in the Albertson’s parking lot on 17th Street Caller will be at home, some damage to her car, 10:53 a.m. Aug. 23.
White truck vs. green Toyota on Big Horn Avenue. Officer provided assistance, 12:18 p.m. Aug. 23.
Grey Ford vs. grey Infinity on Yellowstone Avenue in front of grocery entrance, 2:13 p.m. Aug. 24.
Caller on 17th Street says she witnessed a car that hit another car and took off, 3:23 p.m. Aug. 24.
Two vehicle crash on 16th and Bleistein, no injuries and no blockage, 6:16 p.m. Aug. 24.
Caller on 12th and Sheridan says there was a car driving all over the road and turned off on Meadow Lane somewhere. Officer provided assistance, 6:48 p.m. Aug. 24.
REDDI report on Sheridan and 16th, white flatbed truck with Utah plates, crew cab and an aluminum bed. Officer unable to locate, 12:27 a.m. Aug. 27.
Car vs. dumpster, car has since left, the dumpster is on its side, on 29th St. 7:26 p.m. Aug. 27.
Brown Ford F150 vs maroon Ford F150 on Sheridan Avenue, 10:50 a.m. Aug. 28.
Caller on 29th and E Carter says that a city dumpster has been hit, 6:44 a.m. Aug. 29.
Other
Caller on Big Horn Avenue said someone is buying gas with his information, 11:54 a.m. Aug. 23.
Caller on 8th Street said unknown male left without paying, says he is staying at the Ivy. Officer gave assistance, 5:57 p.m. Aug. 23.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue said neighbor is buying Vape products for her 15-year-old son. Son is currently in ER, 10:16 p.m. Aug. 23.
Auto burglary occurred on 6th Street. Michael Kors brand backpack style purse taken, white colored with letters MK all over it, tan straps, has callers ID, CC, and concealed carry permit, 9:21 a.m. Aug. 24.
Caller on Stampede Avenue would like to speak to an officer about her daughter. Officer provided assistance, 10:34 a.m. Aug. 24.
Underage smokers on Cougar Avenue. Officer provided assistance, 11:55 a.m. Aug. 24.
Caller on 16th Street says it appears that someone shot his car with a BB gun while he was at lunch today. Officer provided assistance, 1:43 p.m. Aug. 24.
Caller at Pioneer Village Apartments on Pioneer Avenue says her intoxicated ex-boyfriend is trying to leave with his daughter. Caller believes he is not good to drive, officer provided assistance, 11:32 p.m. Aug. 24.
Caller on E Avenue says her grandson had an episode and took off after breaking a door, wants an officer to look at the door he broke. He is no longer there. Officer provided assistance, 4:45 p.m. Aug. 25.
Caller on 33rd Street said their former business partner is threatening to take property. Not in progress, wants subject trespassed. Officer provided assistance, 12:18 p.m. Aug. 27.
Welfare check requested on Cooper Lane W, caller wants a welfare check on her sister due to a possible domestic issue that happened last night, 7:35 p.m. Aug. 27.
Caller on West Yellowstone Avenue says there is someone sleeping in her car out back by where the employees park. Officer provided assistance, 8:22 p.m. Aug. 27.
Caller on A Street says he found some sort of white powder in room and wants officer to come over and take it, 10:03 p.m. Aug. 27.
Caller on 31st Street says that a male threatened him with a knife approximately 30 minutes ago. Left on foot wearing a button up flannel and jeans. White male approximately 5’8” and 160 pounds, says he is highly intoxicated and keeps texting the caller that he is watching him through the window, 12:02 a.m. Aug. 28.
Caller on 15th Street says there is a pile up of trash in the area that the city sanitation is not taking. Officer provided assistance, 6:36 a.m. Aug. 29.
Caller on Alger Avenue said male was taking pictures of caller while they were on their property. Male lives in a triplex around 15th and Beck in a bro house, 10:24 a.m. Aug. 29.
Caller on Salsbury Avenue says they came home from lunch, saw “I am watching you” in chalk on sidewalk right in front of fence. Would like to report to officer due to feeling “off” about it. Officer provided assistance, 12:29 p.m. Aug. 29.
Caller on 32nd Street would like to know if a vehicle is going to be moved as the driver was arrested on multiple charges the other night. Officer provided assistance, 6:47 p.m. Aug. 29.
Intoxicated subject on Heart Mountain Street, older female wearing red shirt, blue jeans and purple Crocs. Officer provided assistance, 7:23 p.m. Aug. 29
