Quinn Jo Hansen was born Feb. 18, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Tabatha and Jim Hansen of Powell.
She weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces.
Quinn joins sibling Jack, 3.
Grandparents are Steve and Jenny Hansen, Ed and Jessie Parker, and Stacy Parker.
Elianna Abena Fuller was born Feb. 16, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Sarah Roberts and Marterrio Fuller of Powell.
She weighed 6 pounds 10 ounces.
Bode Adam Simpson was born Feb. 17, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Kellie and Robert Simpson of Cody.
He weighed 1 pound 14 ounces.
Bode joins sibling Monica, 2.
Grandparents are Susan Simpson, Bob Simpson and Tammy Vigil.
Beckett Lee Quick was born Feb. 16, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Amy Lee-Burr Quick and Paul Dustin Quick of Cody.
He weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces.
Beckett joins sibling Sawyer, 3.
Grandparents are Chris and Linda Gann, Peggy Monaghan, and Troy and Anita Quick.
Declan Hinther was born Feb. 16, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Jaclyn and Dylan Hinther of Powell.
He weighed 8 pounds 5 ounces.
Declan joins sibling Dean Hinther, 2.
Grandparents are Marc and Kari Hinther, Teryl and Cheryl Hammond, and Kenneth Lukasewicz II.
