Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:

RESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Douglas Chouinard, careless driving, crash, $200, $10; Jack Deal, speeding, $100; Kolby Gobble, speeding, $119; Jade Sagner, no liability insurance, $500, $10; Braydin Benn, following too closely, crash, $200.

RESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Don Stiess, public intoxication, $600, $10; Levi Michael Cornett, public intoxication, bench warrant for failure to pay.

NONRESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Warren Jackson, Hollis, N.H., speeding, $90, $10; Sarah Lynne Thompson, Myrtle Beach, S.C., no valid drivers license, $160.

NONRESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Ryan Bailey, disorderly conduct, bench warrant for failure to pay; Laura Lea Miears, disorderly conduct, bench warrant for failure to pay.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.