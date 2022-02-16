Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Douglas Chouinard, careless driving, crash, $200, $10; Jack Deal, speeding, $100; Kolby Gobble, speeding, $119; Jade Sagner, no liability insurance, $500, $10; Braydin Benn, following too closely, crash, $200.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Don Stiess, public intoxication, $600, $10; Levi Michael Cornett, public intoxication, bench warrant for failure to pay.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Warren Jackson, Hollis, N.H., speeding, $90, $10; Sarah Lynne Thompson, Myrtle Beach, S.C., no valid drivers license, $160.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Ryan Bailey, disorderly conduct, bench warrant for failure to pay; Laura Lea Miears, disorderly conduct, bench warrant for failure to pay.
