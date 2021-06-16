Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Andrea Rodriguez, 28, warrant for failure to comply with probation conditions, June 10
Cameron Boni, 47, unauthorized used of vehicle, property destruction under $1,000, breach of peace, June 14
Disturbance
Caller said there is a possibly intoxicated person in a pickup truck driving and yelling at them on Arrowhead Drive East in Meeteetse, 4:25 a.m. June 8. Deputies were unable to locate.
Verbal domestic dispute on Hitching Post Drive in Cody. Deputies were unable to assist at 8:20 p.m. June 10.
Car alarm went off on a truck on Carter Mountain Drive and the caller is unsure why. Deputies were unable to locate any suspects as of 2:50 a.m. June 12.
Traffic
Person in sweatpants walking on the side of the road near the intersection of County Road 6UU and County Road 6WX in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 1:05 a.m. June 7.
Two horses just turned onto North Drive near County Road 2AB in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 5:05 a.m.
Man at the end of Ranchette Lane in Cody hitchhiking, 9:30 a.m. June 7.
Old white camper on the side of Lane 9 in Powell. It is unknown how long it had been there as of 11:50 a.m. June 7.
Road hazard on County Road 6NS in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 4 p.m. June 7.
Person who is trespassed from a Spicer Lane residence is leaving in a truck. Deputies were unable to locate at 5:10 p.m. June 7.
Crash on County Road 6WX in Cody at 6:15 p.m. June 7.
Someone dumped a half-pickup truck load of trash on WYO 295 in Powell, 2:55 p.m. June 8.
Trucks speeding up and down the South Fork near County Road 6WX and County Road 6EH, 3:05 p.m. June 8.
Caller backed into a street sign on Cora Lane in Powell, 8:05 a.m. June 9.
Individual removing tree debris from WYO 120 South in Meeteetse, 9:30 a.m. June 9.
Non-injury and non-blocking motor vehicle crash on Park Avenue in Meeteetse, 10:45 a.m. June 9.
Bicycle accident with no injury on the East Sheridan Avenue hill near 29th Street. Deputies provided assistance at 1:30 p.m. June 9.
Three large cows in the road near the intersection of County Road UU and County Road 6WX at 4:25 p.m. June 9.
Vehicle with no windshield or license plates driving around the Buffalo Bill State Park on US 14-16-20 West in Cody earlier in the morning. They do have a tent set up. Deputies provided assistance at 7:05 a.m. June 10.
A vehicle was abandoned on WYO 295 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 8:50 a.m. June 10.
Motor vehicle crash near the intersection of Lane 16 and US 14A in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 11:05 a.m. June 10.
Crash near the intersection of Road 10 and Lane 8 in Powell at 11:30 a.m. June 10.
Vehicle abandoned and broken down near the intersection of Lane 9 and US 14A at 12:40 p.m. June 10.
Black angus cow in road near the intersection of Lane 18 and Road 20 in Cody, 6:25 p.m. June 10.
Two cows out near County Road 1AF and WYO 120 North in Clark, 8:20 p.m. June 10.
Person walking down the middle of the road on Eighth Street in Cody. Deputies issued a warning at 9:20 p.m. June 11.
Littering reported on WYO 295 in Powell, 10:15 a.m. June 12.
Vehicle abandoned near the intersection of Hays Avenue and Nevada Street in Meeteetse, partially blocking the roadway, 4:20 p.m. June 12.
Person in a pickup truck with a horse trailer dropped off a black mule and sorrel horse and drove off near the intersection of County Road 6NS and Bear Creek Road in Cody. Deputies took no action at 4:30 p.m. June 12.
Black angus cow on the road on County Road 6UU in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 6:30 p.m. June 12.
Car with no doors driving up and down the road very quickly on Lane 7 ½ in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 9:05 p.m. June 12.
Other
Individual on Cooper Lane East in Cody heard someone ask “is anyone there?” Deputies provided assistance at 1:20 p.m. June 6.
Lane 9 in Powell resident needs assistance in the killing of a big rattlesnake, 4 p.m. June 6.
Road 8 ½ in Powell resident needs to hang a notice but wants to see if a deputy can do it for them, 5:05 p.m. June 6.
Individual lost a camera at the Chief Joseph Highway lookout in Cody on WYO 296, 8:10 p.m. June 6.
Vehicles abandoned for many years on Corbett Road in Cody, 1 p.m. June 7.
Someone broke into a building on Wapiti Estates Drive in Cody and stole saddles and tack, 1:25 p.m. June 7.
SUV has been parked on the west fence inside a lot on East South Street in Powell for years, 3:45 p.m. June 7.
Man on Peterson Ranch Road in Cody misplaced his phone. Deputies provided assistance at 4:10 p.m. June 7.
Littering occurred near the intersection of Stagecoach Trail and US 14-16-20 West in Cody, 4:25 p.m. June 7.
Black horse with white socks on his two back hooves came up a driveway on Eaglenest Trail in Powell. They have the horse contained in their corral at 7:20 p.m. June 7.
Intoxicated person is back at a Spicer Lane residence, 9:10 p.m. June 7.
State Street in Meeteetse caller missing a backhoe, 7 a.m. June 8.
Property on Jonathon Road in Powell has been broken into, 9:10 a.m. June 8.
Solar fence charger missing on Road 14 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 1:50 p.m. June 8.
Gooseneck from trailer taken sometime in the last two months at Hastings Horseshoe in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 2:45 p.m. June 8.
French bulldog with a collar missing from Lane 9 in Powell, 9:10 p.m. June 8.
Property damage reported on Lane 14 in Powell, 12:20 p.m. June 9.
Trespassing reported near County Road 2ABW and WYO 120 North in Cody. Deputies were unable to locate the trespasser as of 9:20 p.m. June 9.
Doc Bar Drive in Cody resident would like to talk to a deputy about harassment, 9:10 a.m. June 10.
Gate damaged on US 14-16-20 West, 2:05 p.m. June 10.
Black and white Shi Tzu dog stray on Gerber Lane in Cody at 5:505 p.m. June 10.
A black lab dog with a pink collar was found on Road 6 in Powell, 3:25 p.m. June 11.
Keys stolen near WYO 120 North and WYO 296 in Cody, 6:30 p.m. June 11.
House broken into on County Road 3LE in Meeteetse at 9:35 p.m. June 11.
Lane 9 in Powell resident has questions about drones coming onto their property. Deputies provided assistance at 8:45 a.m. June 12.
Abandoned truck on 12th Street in Cody property, 9:45 a.m. June 12.
Red kelpie dog wearing an orange collar with blue accents missing from a residence on Main Street in Ralston, 1:55 p.m. June 12.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Joshua Porter, 41, breach of peace, assault on a peace officer, interference with a peace officer, warrant, June 8
Travis Smith, 27, warrant, June 10
Allan Kertsing, 43, hit and run, June 10
Ronald Milbach, 61, possession of controlled substance- plant, driving under the influence of alcohol, careless driving, June 11
Tyler Wilde, 27, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to stop at stop sign, June 12
Caitlin Chuey, 21, driving with a suspended license- 2nd offense, failure to use turn signals, June 12
Sean Watson, 34, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without interlock device, June 12
Craig Pontes, 45, public intoxication, June 12
Christine Arnold, 53, driving under the influence of alcohol, June 12
Disturbance
A disturbance was reported at the Holiday Inn at 4:05 p.m. June 10.
Man came through a window at Wendy’s on Sheridan Avenue and threw a bunch of things through the window. Officers were unable to locate him at 1:55 p.m. June 11.
Family member of a patient upset and verbally harassing others at the Spirit Mountain Hospice on Canyon View Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 7:55 a.m. June 13.
Vehicle alarm going off at Beck Lake, 12:55 a.m. June 14.
Dog near Rawhide Medical on Big Horn Avenue has been howling for the last 30 minutes. Officers provided assistance at 6 a.m. June 14.
Traffic
REDDI report filed on black Ford with temporary tags swerving all over the road near Beacon Hill on US 14A. Last seen heading westbound on Big Horn Avenue. Officers were unable to locate at 8:30 a.m. June 8.
Fender bender crash at the intersection of 16th Street and Beck Avenue. There were no injuries in the incident involving a white Ford Taurus station wagon and white GMC van, 10:20 a.m. June 8.
White, older vehicle looks like it has been hit, has been parked up on the sidewalk outside Rocky Mountain Discount Sports on Rumsey Avenue for the past two months, 11 a.m. June 8.
Traffic complaint filed near the intersection of East Carter Avenue and 29th Street on a brown Chevy Tahoe that went around signs and onto the grass, 1:40 p.m. June 8.
Woman hit one of the construction cones with her vehicle near Pinnacle Bank on Sheridan Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 1:05 p.m. June 9.
Red work truck with a black tailgate sped around the emergency room entrance and went back towards Monument Street. Officers were unable to locate them at 4:25 p.m. June 9.
Ongoing parking issue near the intersection of A Street and Big Horn Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 4:45 p.m. June 9.
Parking problem reported at the Wigwam Motel on Alger Avenue involving a truck with Utah license plates parked on the east side sidewalk, 5:40 p.m. June 9.
Woman backed into a car on Sheridan Avenue, 7:20 a.m. June 10.
Motor vehicle crash between red Ford F-150 and white Hyundai Accent near the intersection of 12th Street and Sheridan Avenue, 9:45 a.m. June 10.
Crash between two cars at Midway Auto Sales on Big Horn Avenue. There were no injuries or blockages, 10:10 a.m. June 10.
White GMC Yukon illegally parked in handicap space at Albertsons on 17th Street. The vehicle was gone upon police arrival at 12:15 p.m. June 10.
Caller’s car was hit at Big Horn Federal Bank and the suspect left the scene but is next door at Sunset Federal. Officers provided assistance at 1:35 p.m. June 10.
Caller’s vehicle hit while parked at the Cody Barbershop on 14th Street. Officers provided assistance at 7:35 p.m. June 10.
Roll of carpet in the road outside Midwest Fence on Big Horn Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 7:40 p.m. June 10.
Couple pieces of lumber laying on the road near the intersection of 19th Street and Big Horn Avenue, 6:15 a.m. June 11.
Dead deer in the street near the Ponderosa Campground on Eighth Street. Officers were unable to locate at 11 a.m. June 11.
Vehicle requested to be stickered so it can be towed from the Cody Motor Lodge on Sheridan Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 11 a.m. June 11.
Parking problem reported at West Park Hospital on Sheridan Avenue, 4:15 p.m. June 11.
Fender bender crash at Proud Cut on Sheridan Avenue. There were no injuries but it was a hit and run, 1:35 p.m. June 12.
REDDI report filed on a person who stumbled out of the Walmart liquor store and got in a GMC van, 3:50 p.m. June 12.
Dog hit and killed by vehicle on Big Horn Avenue near the Maverik north gas station. Officers provided assistance at 4:55 a.m. June 13.
Vehicle ran a stop light and two stop signs near 12th Street and Sheridan Avenue and is now parked next to the Bargain Box clothing store. Officers were unable to locate at 6:30 p.m. June 13.
Red Dodge truck all over the road near Fremont Motors on Big Horn Avenue. Officers were unable to locate it at 8:15 p.m. June 13.
A car and a bike crashed at Yankee Car Wash on the east end of Big Horn Avenue, 12:40 p.m. June 14.
A black sedan and a white SUV crashed near the intersection of 19th Street and Bleistein Avenue, 5:25 p.m. June 14.
Other
Debit card found at the Beta Coffee House on Sheridan Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 10:55 a.m. June 8.
Couple of chickens got loose on Ash Street, 9:40 p.m. June 8.
Property found at Hobo Oil on Big Horn Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 6 a.m. June 9.
German wirehair dog found on River View Drive, 9:15 a.m. June 9.
Verbal harassment reported at Walmart, 1:05 p.m. June 9.
Caller heard of a bike being stolen from the front of the Maverik north gas station on Big Horn Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 12:55 p.m. June 10.
Dog off its leash at Beck Lake Park on 14th Street, 2 p.m. June 10.
Woman assaulted and threatened a man at the Holiday Inn on Sheridan Avenue. He is on his way to the Park County Law Enforcement Center at 3:35 p.m. June 10.
Suspected elder abuse reported at Cedar Mountain Apartments on Pioneer Avenue, 4:40 p.m. June 10.
Limb from neighbor’s trees fell on caller’s camper on Alpine Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 6:55 p.m. June 10.
Big branch from tree hanging on a wire behind Madison Avenue residence, 6 a.m. June 11.
E Avenue resident is having a disagreement with their neighbor about fallen branches from the previous night. Officers provided assistance at 12:30 p.m. June 11.
Nuisance reported on West Avenue, 1:20 p.m. June 11.
An individual left a tent at Buckstitch Canvas on 16th Street and staff cannot get a hold of the owner. Officers provided assistance at 2:40 p.m. June 11.
An 87-year-old man wandered off from the Stampede Rodeo Grounds on West Yellowstone Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 10:55 p.m. June 11.
Chocolate lab dog running loose on Haugen Street, 11:15 p.m. June 11.
Caller was picking up trash at the Stampede Rodeo Grounds and there was a black and white dog running at large that was very aggressive. Officers were unable to locate the dog at 9:40 a.m. June 12.
Two people in custody at Walmart for shoplifting, 3:10 p.m. June 12.
Shingles came off the roof of the Cody Hotel on West Yellowstone Avenue, causing damage to a person’s car. Officers provided assistance at 4:35 p.m. June 12.
Customer at Wells Fargo Bank on Sheridan Avenue was the victim of a scam. Officers provided assistance at 7:55 a.m. June 14.
Stray white and brown collie dog on East Carter Avenue. Officers were unable to locate it at 8:25 a.m. June 14.
Red and white Ford F-150 abandoned behind Hungry Bear Restaurant, near the parked trailers since last fall. Sign on the vehicle said it was sold. Officers provided assistance at 11:30 a.m. June 14.
Trees from another address in caller’s property on Willow Lane, 12 p.m. June 14.
Caller said it’s too hot for horses to be out and wants to make sure equines at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West on Sheridan Avenue get water. Officers provided assistance at 1:30 p.m. June 14.
Stray Tortie dog with short hair at Two Tough Guys Services on County Road 2AB, 2:15 p.m. June 14.
Child stuck in seat belt at the Good2Go gas station on Yellowstone Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 7:25 p.m. June 14.
Stroller sitting in front of the Meatery on Sheridan Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 9:40 p.m. June 14.
