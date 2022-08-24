Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Aug. 21, 9:20 a.m., WYO 212. Motorcycle accident, assisted EMS, set up landing zone, 4 units and 17 personnel responded. Time in service: 4 hours 10 minutes.
Aug. 21, 1:18 p.m., 2821 Rocky Road. Structure fire, extinguished, 7 units and 22 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 42 minutes.
Aug. 21, 6:04 p.m., 2821 Rocky Road. Car from fire leaking gas, covered with absorbent, 3 units and 15 personnel responded. Time in service: 52 minutes.
Aug. 22, 10:10 p.m., 2401 Cougar. Alarm, investigated, 2 units and 24 personnel responded. Time in service: 15 minutes.
