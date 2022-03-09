Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Cara Gibbons, $125; Perry Sizemore, $140; Braily Gann, $135; Galen Stingley, $103; Desirae Gams, $105; Rebecca Simoneau, $103; Aaron Swaney, $165; James Handley, $125; John Spees, $160; Marcotte Taggart, $101.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Richard Courchene, possession of controlled substances, jail 90 days, 60 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $270; Devon Brown, expired temporary license, $140; Matthew Pratt, restricted license, $150; Colton Offley, no seat belt, $25; Colton Preator, no seat belt, $25.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Nathan Allsup, Worland, $97; Britton James, Bridger, Mont., $99; Jacob Yelvington, Castro Valley, Calif., $15; Chad Emmett, Evanston, $125; Gary Jensen, Billings, $105; Jordan Benjamin, Denver, $125; Christopher Rosentreter, Cheyenne, $103; Lane Ternan, Bridger, Mont., $120; Caden Bence, Hartland, Wis., $135; Matthew Boyd, Williston, N.D., $140.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Chat Emmett, Evanston, no seat belt, $25; Chad Emmett, Evanston, failure to carry driver’s license, $100; Taden Anderson, Worland, no seat belt, $25; Abraham Rodriguez, Worland, no proof of insurance, $570; Abraham Rodriguez, Worland, no seat belt, $25; Rodger Bryars, Portland, Ore., no seat belt, $10.
