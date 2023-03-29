Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
March 23, 8:35 a.m., 2129 Pioneer Ave., lift assist, assisted EMS, three units and 10 personnel. Time in service: 25 minutes.
March 25, 2:57 a.m., 5373 US 14-16-20 E, truck sinking, investigated, one unit and 23 personnel. Time in service: 18 minutes.
March 25, 5:24 p.m., 937 Sheridan Ave., fire alarm, investigated, three units and 16 personnel. Time in service: 16 minutes.
March 27, 8:20 a.m., 1619 Stampede Ave., gas leak, located and turned over to gas company, three units and 17 personnel. Time in service: 1 hour, 10 minutes.
March 27, 1:13 p.m., Mile marker 44 on US 14-16-20, motor vehicle crash, towed vehicle out of tunnel, three units and 18 personnel. Time in service: 47 minutes.
March 27, 1:13 p.m., 720 Sheridan Ave., fire alarm, investigated, one unit and 22 personnel. Time in service: 3 minutes.
