Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Terre Johnsey, $140; Jeremy A. Laing, $125; Nicole Marks, $140; Devon M. Torczon, $105; Scott T. Higgins, $200.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Kristan Mae Koltes, DUI, 2nd offense within 10 years, jail 150 days, 81 suspended, 1 year probation, $670; Koltes, driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked, $670; David V. Maltby, reckless endangering, jail 200 days, 53 suspended, 1 year probation, $420; Bruce L. Dobbins, valid driver’s license, $150.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Scott Higgins, Portales, N.M., $175; Derek Gilbert, Sheridan, $185; Peter Seidman, Scottsdale, Ariz., $125; Logan Erdman, Shoshoni, $135; Andrew Holm, Powell, $220; Aaron Paulson, Parker, Colo., $105; Austin Morgan, Larkspur, Colo., $15; Joshua Parker, Riverton, $130; Philip Sacco, Wapiti, $120; Taffien Wright, Ephrata, Wash., $175; Ivan Dudik, Sioux Falls, S.D., $170.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
James Sperry, Ennis, Mont., failure to obey traffic control device, $90.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.