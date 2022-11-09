Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:

 

RESIDENT

SPEEDING OFFENSES

Terre Johnsey, $140; Jeremy A. Laing, $125; Nicole Marks, $140; Devon M. Torczon, $105; Scott T. Higgins, $200. 

 

RESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Kristan Mae Koltes, DUI, 2nd offense within 10 years, jail 150 days, 81 suspended, 1 year probation, $670; Koltes, driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked, $670; David V. Maltby, reckless endangering, jail 200 days, 53 suspended, 1 year probation, $420; Bruce L. Dobbins, valid driver’s license, $150.

 

NONRESIDENT

SPEEDING OFFENSES

Scott Higgins, Portales, N.M., $175; Derek Gilbert, Sheridan, $185; Peter Seidman, Scottsdale, Ariz., $125; Logan Erdman, Shoshoni, $135; Andrew Holm, Powell, $220; Aaron Paulson, Parker, Colo., $105; Austin Morgan, Larkspur, Colo., $15; Joshua Parker, Riverton, $130; Philip Sacco, Wapiti, $120; Taffien Wright, Ephrata, Wash., $175; Ivan Dudik, Sioux Falls, S.D., $170. 

 

NONRESIDENT 

OTHER OFFENSES

James Sperry, Ennis, Mont., failure to obey traffic control device, $90.

