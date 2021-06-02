Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Verna Nelson-Hamilton, speeding, $134; David Walter Hellyer, speeding, $170; Ann Michelle Foote, no valid or expired registration, $110; Kevin Clapper, failure to obey traffic signal, crash, $200, $10; Raean Macias, no valid or expired registration, $100; Jonathon Stuart, speeding, $125; Shayden Bastian, failure to yield at stop sign, crash, $210; James Wells, no valid or expired registration, $100; Logan Brown, failure to stop at stop sign, $100; Joshua James Caulton, failure to stop at stop sign, $100.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Adriana De La Cruz, illegal possession of tobacco or tobacco products, $25, $10.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Cyril Leo Eis, Manitowoc, Wis., illegal land change, driving in center lane, $100; Robert Mazeda, Dickinson, Texas, $130; Veronica Mack, Macon, Ga., speeding, $124; Melani Trigueros-Ospina, Elizabeth, N.J., speeding, $115; Juan Monrroy, Worland, speeding in school zone, $150; John David Browning, Pickens, Ga., speeding, $116; Julia Paccone, La Canada, Calif., speeding, $124; Jacob Rhodes, Powell, speeding in school zone, $175.
