Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Travis William Rednour, 40, warrant attempt, Feb. 13.
Michelle R. Riedeman, 43, DUI of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, 1st offense within 10 years, Feb. 14.
Calvin Andrew Wick, 30, warrant, Feb. 15.
Adam Edward Spencer, 31, warrant, Feb. 16.
Disturbance
Caller on Canyon View Avenue reported a male yelling profanities outside. He has broken his door and is playing loud music. Deputy provided assistance, 10:08 a.m., Feb. 17.
A caller on Saddle Court in Powell said they just heard a very loud boom that shook their house, 9:32 p.m., Feb. 17.
Traffic
Caller on Milkyway Drive reported an older orange van and blue car racing up and down the road, 1:24 p.m., Feb. 12.
Motor vehicle crash on County Road 6WX in Cody. One vehicle rollover, 2:55 p.m., Feb. 13.
Caller on WYO 120 N reported being stuck in the snow on the oncoming traffic side of the road. Deputy provided assistance, 1:15 p.m., Feb. 14.
Caller on Willow Creek Road said he ran over someone’s mailbox. Deputy provided assistance, 3:52 p.m., Feb. 14.
Caller on County Road 6OR in Cody reported a possible vehicle theft because her vehicle was moved, 10:11 a.m., Feb. 15.
Other
Caller on Carter View Drive reported a subject was possibly camping at the gravel pit at this location, 3:48 p.m., Feb. 12.
Caller on County Road 6WXE reported a cow stuck in an alkali lake. Deputy provided assistance, 5:22 p.m., Feb. 12.
Caller on WYO 295 in Powell reported a male accidently self-inflicted a gunshot wound to the hand, and is currently at the ER, 8:25 p.m., Feb. 12.
Caller on Quarter Horse Lane reported their neighbor yelled at her husband. Deputy provided assistance, 11:33 p.m., Feb. 12.
Caller on WYO 295 in Powell advised an employee took a vehicle on Friday and hasn’t returned it, 8:03 a.m., Feb. 13.
Caller on County Road 6UU in Cody reported his neighbor made comments about shooting his dog because it keeps barking. Deputy provided assistance, 8:48 a.m., Feb. 13.
Officer initiated activity at County Road 6QS in Cody. Fisherman may have fallen through the ice. Deputy provided assistance, 2:18 p.m., Feb. 16.
Caller on WYO 295 in Powell states her ex and her mother are threatening her and the ex has a warrant, 6:53 p.m., Feb. 16.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Garrett K. Schofield, 33, reckless endangering, Feb. 17.
Zachary L. Dewitt, 31, driving while under the influence of alcohol, 2nd offense within ten years, reckless driving, flee or attempt to elude police, interference with peace officer, obstruction, Feb. 18.
Disturbance
Caller on Pioneer Avenue at Pioneer Village Apartments said dogs have been barking for last two days. Caller is concerned they may have been abandoned. Officer provided assistance, 10:32 a.m., Feb. 15.
Caller on Canyon View Avenue said a female is screaming at him and he is asking her to leave. Officer provided assistance, 7:05 p.m., Feb. 15.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue said they had a verbal altercation with listed male, 4:21 p.m., Feb. 18.
Traffic
Motor vehicle crash at Big Horn Avenue and Cooper Lane West, two cars involved, 8:02 a.m., Feb. 14.
Motor vehicle crash on Freedom Street/Big Horn Avenue. One vehicle versus light pole with no injuries and no blockage, 8:21 a.m., Feb. 14.
Officer initiated activity at Big Horn Avenue. Subjects at this location are pushing snow into the turn lane of Big Horn Avenue. Officer provided assistance, 10:50 a.m., Feb. 14.
Motor vehicle crash on Blackburn Avenue, fender bender, no injury, no blockage. Officer issued a warning, 2:15 p.m., Feb. 14.
A caller on Sheridan Avenue/16th Street reported an intoxicated female Door Dash driver in a gold Toyota Corolla, 2:19 p.m., Feb. 14.
Officer initiated a traffic stop at Wyoming Avenue/16th Street for a driver who passed a stopped school bus. Warning issued, 7:55 a.m., Feb. 15.
Motor vehicle crash on Rumsey Avenue, fender bender, no injury, 2:47 p.m., Feb. 16.
Caller on 17th Street reported a vehicle that has been parked on the street since October. Officer provided assistance, 2:52 p.m., Feb. 16.
Caller on 17th Street said a grey Pontiac with no hubcaps, speeds through the school zone every morning around 7:52 a.m. Officer issued a warning, 8 a.m., Feb. 17.
Motor vehicle crash on Big Horn Avenue, silver Nissan SUV vs. deer, officer provided assistance, 6:27 p.m., Feb. 17.
Motor vehicle crash on 15th Street and Salsbury Avenue, fender bender, no injuries, no blockage. Dodge truck with trailer vs. Ford F150, 12:51 p.m., Feb. 20.
REDDI report headed eastbound on Sheridan Avenue, caller says the listed vehicle almost side swiped them. Officer unable to locate, 4:28 p.m., Feb. 20.
REDDI report on 17th Street caller says a male came into store approximately 15 minutes ago and is now in Rocky Mountain Liquor. Gone upon officers arrival, 9:32 p.m., Feb. 20.
Other
Caller on Sheridan Avenue would like to trespass two travelling employees. Officer provided assistance, 11:33 a.m., Feb. 14.
Caller on 14th Street said they are being harassed by a seller on Ebay. Officer provided assistance, 2:42 p.m., Feb. 14.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue would like to speak to officers about a fuel giveaway day and traffic control may be needed. Event is April first between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Officer provided assistance, 9:46 a.m., Feb. 15.
Caller on 32nd Street requested a welfare check on a subject who seems to be off her medications and is calling the state hospital. Officer provided assistance, 3:55 p.m., Feb. 15.
Caller on Big Horn Avenue reported being threatened by a female. Officer provided assistance, 8:56 a.m., Feb. 16.
Caller on Marlisa Lane requested a welfare check on a person who they haven’t heard from and who has abruptly stopped posting on Facebook. Caller is worried this person may have overdosed. Officer provided assistance, 6:03 p.m., Feb. 16.
Caller on 32nd Street states that two individuals who she’s had trespassed are currently at her residence and she wants them to leave. Officer provided assistance, 6:59 p.m., Feb. 16.
Caller on Carter Avenue reporting property damage, fence kicked down three weeks ago and last night address post was kicked down. Officer provided assistance, 10:06 a.m., Feb. 17.
Caller on Outlook Court said neighbor not shoveling snow. Caller attempted to ask but neighbor slammed door on caller, 12:41 p.m., Feb. 17.
Caller on West Avenue said they heard approximately five shots from garage, 4:11 p.m., Feb. 17.
Caller states a store on Sheridan Avenue sold tobacco to her underage son. Officer provided assistance, 8:57 p.m., Feb. 20.
