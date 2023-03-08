Ainslee May Winckler was born Feb. 27, 2023, at Cody Regional Health to Jordan and Allie Winckler of Cody.
She weighed 6 lbs.
Ainslee joins sibling, Bridger, 3.
Grandparents are Chuck and Karen Winkle and Tom and Cathy Winckler.
Delaney May Winckler was born Feb. 27, 2023, at Cody Regional Health to Jordan and Allie Winckler of Cody.
She weighed 6 lbs. 3 oz.
Delaney joins sibling, Bridger, 3.
Grandparents are Chuck and Karen Winkle and Tom and Cathy Winckler.
Joshua James Jacobs was born Feb. 28, 2023, at Cody Regional Health to Christian Jacobs and Kayla Bartholow of Frannie.
He weighed 7 lbs. 5oz.
Grandparents are Caleb and Mandi Bousa, Richard Jacobs and Jade Bartholow and Sue Vancil.
Austin Hardisty was born March 3, 2023 at Cody Regional Health to Trevor Hardisty and Shania Grooms of Byron.
He weighed 6 lbs. 13 oz.
Grandparents are Shane and Jen Foster and Brenna Hatch.
