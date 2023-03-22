CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Andrew Clark Crawford; Crawford pleaded not guilty to one count of failure of a sex offender to report a change of required information, which is a felony punishable by imprisonment for no more than five years, a fine of no more than $1,000 or both.
Crawford is alleged to have committed this offense in September of last year when he failed to report the license plate number and description of a vehicle he owned. According to court documents, Crawford is a registered sex offender in Park County due to a 2012 conviction of accessing child pornography. As such, he is required to report any changes to any of the information collection as part of the registration process to the sheriff’s office within three working days of any such change. He now faces a jury trial.
State v. Angel Lynn Burt; Burt pleaded guilty to stealing over $1,000 in cash from Blair’s Market, and due to a plea agreement, was sentenced to between two and three years in the Wyoming State Department of Corrections with credit for 17 days served. After serving her sentence, Burt will be put on unsupervised probation for two years.
Burt committed this offense between September and October of last year when she stole a total of roughly $2,000 from Blair’s Supermarket, where she worked at the time. At the time of the theft, she was already on probation for stealing from her previous employer, the Family Dollar, the affidavit said. Burt told officers she stole money from Blair’s Supermarket because she was having a hard time paying bills and needed the extra money.
