Rocky Leigh Ramsey was born June 27, 2023, at Cody Regional Health to Cheyanne and Mathew Ramsey of Cody.
He weighed 8 lbs. 10 ozs. and was 21.2 inches long.
Rocky joins one sibling: Boyd Ramsey, 2.
Adalyn Jane Black was born July 1, 2023, at Cody Regional Health to Tera Woods and Morgan Black of Powell.
She weighed 7 lbs. 8 ozs.
