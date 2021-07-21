Mckinleigh Mae Lozier was born July 9, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Stacey and Cameron Lozier of Cody.
She weighed 5 pounds 6 ounces.
McKinleigh joins siblings Korbin, 7, Hunter, 5, and Blakesley, 3.
Grandparents are Don and Maureen Crane of Douglas, and Ray and Karen Lozier of Cody.
Jaxson James Henke was born July 14, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Rissa and Kale Henke of Powell.
He weighed 8 pounds 8 ounces.
Jaxson joins sister Harper Henke, 3.
Grandparents are Mark and Lorie Henke, and Shawna Berger and Thomas Villareal.
Thea Alice Rettinghouse was born July 14, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Emily and Alex Rettinghouse of Cody.
She weighed 5 pounds 15 ounces.
Grandparents are Jeff and Linda Shelton of Laurel, Stoney and Shawna Rettinghouse of Newcastle, and Tina Theroux of Riverton.
Avery Jordan Nguyen was born July 16, 2021 at Cody Regional health to Kelsey and Phong Nguyen of Cody.
He weighed 6 pounds.
Avery joins siblings Asher, 2, Lecah, 4, and Marlow, 8.
Grandparents are Nena McQuerry and Ted Shinn.
Cody James Francis was born July 15, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Christine and Steven Francis of Thermopolis.
He weighed 6 pounds 8 ounces.
Grandparents are Sandy and Doug Robertson, Jeff and Marlee Francis, and Steve and Lori Varney.
Bryson JayBeaux Schumacher was born July 17, 2021 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Luke and Brittany Schumacher of Cody.
He weighed 9 pounds 5 ounces and was 19 3/4 inches long.
Bryson joins siblings Peyton, 7, and Maddox, 3.
Grandparents are Sharon Minske and Brenda Aiken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.