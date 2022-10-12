Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Anthony W. Kasper, $170; Grady J. Monfeldt, $105; Jared Wade Jones, $103; Keith A. Seidel, $97; Cosme Villareal, $120; Cody Leach, $130; Nicholas Hallmark, $115; Daniel James Cole, $135; Avangeline Norton, $92.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Ryan M. Stahl, valid driver’s license, $150; Stahl, driving vehicle within single lane, $100; Cosme Villareal, driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked, $440; Nathan F. Underwood, valid driver’s license, $150; Underwood, compulsory auto insurance, 1st offense, $570; Isaiah R. Robles, no seat belt for passenger over 12 years, $10; Shayne Ryan Boone, DUI, 2nd offense, $470; Tammy J. Rex, no seat belt driver, $25; Paula L. Mott, animal run at large, 1st offense, $100; Terry L. Stebleton, Jr., stop sign, $150; Madason Peterson, interference with peace officer, jail 45 days, 45 suspended, 6 months probation, $520; Prestan R. Royer, leave scene of accident resulting in injury or death, jail 180 days, 150 suspended, 1 year probation, $570; Christian H. Sauers, driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked, jail 30 days, 22 suspended, 6 months probation, $70; Andrew C. Crawford, careless driving, 1st offense, $250.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Steven Spaeth, Matthews, N.C., $103; John Becker, Knoxville, Tenn., $145; Kaelan Snell, Lovell, $135; Christopher Cruse, Bigfork, Mont., $135; Leal Homero, Humble, Texas, $135; Sherry Copeland, Portland, Ore., $113; Nicolas Ramirez, Houston, Texas, $235; Shannon Salters, Powell, $125; Rebecca Martinez, Crescent City, Calif., $130; Jason Schultz, Wapiti, $130; William Sweeney, Lexington, Ky., $125; Haley Armstrong, Powell, $115; Margaret Baker, Meeteetse, $15; Bernard Yperman, Maple Valley, Wash., $145.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Kaelan Snell, Lovell, open container of alcohol in moving vehicle, 1st offense, $140; Deirdre Cozzens, Ralston, no seat belt driver, $25; Alex Englert, Powell, valid driver’s license, $150; Rigoverto Escalera, Powell, valid driver’s license, $140; Susan Proffitt, Meeteetse, no registration, improper display of tags, $90.
