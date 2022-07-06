Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
June 29, 11:37 a.m., County Road 2BC. Report of smell of gas, investigated and turned over to Black Hills Energy, 2 units, 17 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour, 8 minutes.
June 29, 5:22 p.m., 3401 WYO 296. Fire in forest, extinguished, 5 units and 22 personnel responded. Time in service: 3 hours, 23 minutes.
June 30, 6:06 p.m., 135 Yellowstone Ave. Motor vehicle crash, assisted Cody police, 2 units and 22 personnel responded. Time in service: 34 minutes.
July 1, 10:48 a.m., 130 Yellowstone Ave. Motor vehicle accident, cut battery cables and covered leaking fluid, 3 units and 19 personnel responded. Time in service: 17 minutes.
July 1, 8:42 p.m., 221 County Road 6QS. Alarm, canceled, 4 units and 19 personnel responded. Time in service: 33 minutes.
July 2, 3:43 a.m., 1815 8th St. Sagebrush fire, investigated, 4 units and 17 personnel responded. Time in service: 27 minutes.
July 3, 6:06 p.m., 615 Stagecoach Trail. One car rollover, 4 units and 17 personnel responded. Time in service:1 hour, 4 minutes
July 4, 11:33 p.m., 4750 US 14A. Brush fire, extinguished, 5 units and 17 personnel responded. Time in service: 17 minutes.
July 4, 11:50 p.m., 76 WYO 120. Car vs. cow, assisted highway patrol, 4 units and 19 personnel responded. Time in service: 2 hours, 40 minutes.
July 5, 1:18 p.m., 707 Sheridan Ave. Alarm, canceled, 2 units and 28 personnel responded. Time in service: 12 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.