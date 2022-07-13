Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Disturbance
Caller on US 120 S in Cody says subjects are shooting fireworks over the highway. Deputy provided assistance, 11:13 p.m. July 4.
Caller on Diamond Creek Road and Road 6SR in Cody says there is a party in the area with very loud music. Deputy unable to locate, 10:37 p.m. July 9.
Traffic
Caller on Main Street and Clark Avenue in Ralston said there is a blue car driving all over the road and in the wrong lane of travel. Deputy unable to locate 11:33 a.m. July 3.
Single motor vehicle crash into a small ditch on Stagecoach Trail and US 14-16-20 W in Cody. No injuries and no blockage 5:38 p.m. July 3.
Motor vehicle crash on Road 2N in Deaver, one car rollover, two passengers involved, no injuries or blockage, 1:22 a.m. July 5.
Delayed hit and run reported on Road 4DT in Meeteetse, 9:36 a.m. July 5.
Caller on Road 6WX in Cody says hay bales on roadway blocking it, 12:59 p.m. July 6.
Hay bales in roadway on Road 2CD and Road 2AB in Cody. Deputy provided assistance, 9:58 a.m. July 7.
Caller on Lane 9 in Powell said water on roadway from irrigation field, 10:49 a.m. July 7.
Caller on Appaloosa Lane in Cody says that a 4-wheeler has been driving erratically and speeding, 6:21 p.m. July 9.
Other
Caller on Stone Sheep Circle in Powell said gunshots were heard going over the house shooting towards the livestock, 1:03 p.m. July 3.
Caller on 6th Street in Frannie is requesting to speak with a deputy regarding a person threatening the caller. Deputy provided assistance, 2:01 a.m. July 4.
Caller on Road 1BF in Clark said a person damaged their housing and caller would like to speak to a deputy. Deputy unable to assist, 9:48 a.m. July 4.
Caller on Lane 11 1/2 in Powell says that a person has taken stuff out of a vehicle on the property, 7:21 p.m. July 4.
Caller on Road 6WX says persons shooting bottle rockets at each other, 8:41 p.m. July 4.
Caller on Road 4DT in Meeteetse says there are three vehicles parked on the side of the road. Caller wants to talk to deputy beforehand, caller wants them cited for trespassing. Deputy issued citation, 3:29 p.m. July 5.
Caller on Lane 9 in Powell says items off vehicles and from property have been stolen, 8:58 a.m. July 6.
On Road 11 in Powell caller says there is a silver SUV throwing fireworks out the window at livestock. Deputy unable to locate, 5:06 p.m. July 6.
Caller on Equine Drive in Cody believes there is someone out disturbing the horses. Caller heard a loud noise near the house and now the horses are riled up. Deputy unable to locate, 12:07 a.m. July 7.
Caller on W. 14th Street in Powell wishes to speak to deputy regarding gun laws. Deputy provided assistance 11:14 a.m. July 7.
Caller on Whitetail Lane in Powell reporting a stolen license plate, 12:28 p.m. July 7.
Caller on Breteche Creek Road in Cody says somebody is sitting in vehicle watching house with binoculars. Officer provided assistance, 1:39 p.m. July 7.
Caller on Appaloosa Lane in Cody says neighbor’s dog has killed the caller’s rooster, 2:49 p.m. July 8.
Caller on Shoshone River Drive in Cody, says camper might have been stolen or towed. Deputy provided assistance, 5:34 p.m. July 8.
Caller on Panorama Lane in Cody said heard a shot, a male voice and a vehicle leaving. Deputy provided assistance 2:39 a.m. July 9.
Caller on US 14-16-20 E in Cody got a notification from his RING camera that someone has entered the gate on the property. Unknown if anyone is actually inside. Deputy provided assistance, 12:26 p.m. July 9.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Derry Hennings, 42, domestic assault, July 11.
Cindy Radloff, 60, Delaware, Ohio, battery x 2.
Disturbance
Caller on Wyoming Avenue said neighbors are having a verbal dispute between unknown male and female. No known weapons, alcohol or drugs. Officer provided assistance, 8:32 p.m. July 5.
Caller on Robert Street says two males at white trailer house have loud voices and cursing. Does not think its a domestic. Officer provided assistance, 12:13 a.m. July 8.
Caller on Big Horn Avenue says his girlfriend and his neighbor are having a verbal altercation. Officer provided assistance, 6:34 p.m. July 11.
Traffic
Caller on 16th Street and Wyoming Avenue says there is a truck parked both on the curb and into the lane of travel and has been parked all weekend long. Officer issued warning 9:46 a.m. July 5.
Delayed motor vehicle crash reported on Sheridan Ave. Caller hit neighbor’s vehicle while backing out. Officer issued citation, 12:48 p.m. July 5.
REDDI report on Stampede Avenue on a dark grey passenger vehicle headed east. Officer unable to locate, 10:36 p.m. July 9.
Other
Theft occurred on Yellowstone Avenue caller says subject detained and tried to steal small tubes of paint. Officer issued citation, 4:58 p.m. July 5.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue says they had a phone call and threats were made to an employee and that they would shoot up the store they said they were local. Officer provided assistance, 9:39 p.m. July 5.
Caller on 9th Street says her neighbor blocks her driveway and she has tried speaking with them and it doesn’t stop, 2:20 p.m. July 6.
Caller on 14th Street says neighbor’s son keeps entering caller’s yard and would like to speak to officer. Officer provided assistance 3:35 p.m. July 6.
A man on 10th Street was seen pulling on doors and later was walking around inside the building. Officer provided assistance 7:01 p.m. July 7.
Caller on 17th Street thinks she has been followed by unknown subject in a grey Toyota Tundra. Officer provided assistance, 12:45 a.m. July 8.
Caller on North Street and Sheridan Avenue believes he is being followed. Officer provided assistance, 3:29 p.m. July 8.
An A Street caller is being harassed and threatened by a male via text message, 4:07 p.m. July 8.
Caller on Draw Street says there is a kid riding a dirt bike up and down the street. Caller says the kid was running around with a taser the day before. Officer unable to locate, 9:34 a.m. July 9.
Caller on Monte Vista Avenue says there is a man in her garage that was evicted from her nephew’s residence. Officer provided assistance, 1:13 p.m. July 9.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue says dog in black Yukon in the parking lot. It was 89 degrees outside. Officer provided assistance, 2:33 p.m. July 9.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue says a man stole some computer items a couple of weeks ago. Officer provided assistance, 2:39 p.m. July 9.
Caller on 14th Street says her neighbor destroyed one of her no trespassing signs. Officer provided assistance, 4:41 p.m. July 9.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue says he believes there was a female subject that possibly stole a ring. Officer provided assistance, 8:04 p.m. July 9.
Caller on Monte Vista Avenue says that he was the victim of fraud and would like to speak to an officer. Officer provided assistance, 7:51 p.m. July 11.
Caller on Allen Avenue and 8th Street says she just witnessed a male “jump” another male and then run away. Victim appeared to be okay as he kept walking. Caller no longer on scene, victim was wearing a grey hoodie and shorts with shaggy long hair walking towards Sheridan Ave. Officer provided assistance, 10:02 p.m. July 11.
Caller on Blackburn Avenue says his 14-year-old daughter was supposed to return home at 10:15 p.m. Officer provided assistance at 11:11 p.m. July 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.