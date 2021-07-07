Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Jeremy Schlake, $103; John Olson, $115; Keith Scheubel, no oversized vehicle sign or warning lights, $240.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Amanda McGonagle, no seat belt, $25; John Miller, no seat belt, $25; Terran Stanger, unlawful contact without bodily injury, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 6 months supervised probation, $220; Travis Rednour, unlawful contact without bodily injury, jail 20 days, 16 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $520; Christopher Winters, driving with a suspended license, $450; Stephen Potter, invalid driver’s license, $150; Edgar Turney, driving under the influence of alcohol, jail 60 days, 53 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $920; Catherine Plummer, no seat belt, $25; Greg Jones, no seat belt, $25; Candra Spees, failure to stop at stop sign, $140.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Courtney Cline, Hillsborough, N.C., $15; Laura Carmody, Centennial, Colo., $160; Martha Kohler, Roseville, Calif., $115; Richard Thompson, Aurora, Colo., $103; Charles Beal, Warminster, Pa., $103; Karen Monahan, Charleston, S.C., $130; Troy Swain, Spanish Fork, Utah, $170; Kenneth Tanner, Erie, Colo., $103; William Schug, Athens, Wis., $97; Jose De Jesus Soria Galvan, Rancho Cordova, Calif., $165; Chester Petre, Mount Perry, Ohio, $103; Iris Rodriguez, San Juan, Texas, $120; Madilynne Debray, Leesburg, Va., $120; Vail Minter, Lafayette, Colo., $120; Millie French, Seymour, Tenn., $160; Francis Thomas, Redding, Calif., $175; Lauren Westbrook, Mason, Texas, $202; Venugopal Sajja, Franklin, Wis., $225; James Foster, Crown Point, Ind., $130; Herb Augustine, Fort Washakie, $130; Insoo Shin, Flushing, N.Y., $115; Nelson Bell, Bella Vista, Ark., $125; Nicholas Summers, Wakeman, Ohio, $115.
