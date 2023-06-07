Max is a 1 year old lab mix. Max has been a resident at Park County Animal Shelter for 242 days Max is a very energetic boy, but does have manners when it comes to knowing his basic commands like sit, shake and lie down. Max needs to go to a home that does not have cats, young children and a tall fence since he has been known to jump fences.
Howie is a 1 year old black domestic shorthair kitty. He has been a resident at Park County Animal Shelter for 393 days. Howie loves to spend time outside on his catio and snuggle up with his other cat friends in the apartment he shares with three other cats. Howie is not a social butterfly when it comes to people. Both are a Sponsored Adoption meaning they are FREE with an approved application.
For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, 587-5110.
