Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Daniel J. Cole, $170.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Corbin Hendrix, possession of a controlled substance, jail 30 days, $270; Daniel E. Schultz, theft under $1,000, jail 20 days, 20 suspended, 6 months probation, $420; Christopher A. Struiksma, failure to stop at established check station, $100; Loren D. Thomas, Duty upon colliding with unattended vehicle or property, $250; Brian K. Shumard, valid driver’s license, $150.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Jill Hodges, Camarillo, Calif., $135; Parker Reed, Lander, $105; Jose Luis Garcia, Powell, $120; Caitlin Scott, Petaluma, Calif., $15; Daniel Gonzales, Billings, $160.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Caleb N. Hagestad, Riverton, open container of alcohol in a moving vehicle, $370; Bayley K. Kokkeler, Powell, consumption of alcohol by person under 21, jail 20 days, 20 suspended, 6 months probation, $270; Olivia D. Hobby, Powell, passing in a no passing zone, $140; Tallon Wiles, Burlington, driver not wearing seatbelt, $25; Ryan M. Bechtold, Cheyenne, hunting big game/trophy game/wild bison, $250; Joseph M. Cruz, Powell, open container of alcohol in a moving vehicle, $150.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.