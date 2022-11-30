Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:

 

RESIDENT

SPEEDING OFFENSES

Daniel J. Cole, $170. 

 

RESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Corbin Hendrix, possession of a controlled substance, jail 30 days, $270; Daniel E. Schultz, theft under $1,000, jail 20 days, 20 suspended, 6 months probation, $420; Christopher A. Struiksma, failure to stop at established check station, $100; Loren D. Thomas, Duty upon colliding with unattended vehicle or property, $250; Brian K. Shumard, valid driver’s license, $150. 

 

NONRESIDENT

SPEEDING OFFENSES

Jill Hodges, Camarillo, Calif., $135; Parker Reed, Lander, $105; Jose Luis Garcia, Powell, $120; Caitlin Scott, Petaluma, Calif., $15; Daniel Gonzales, Billings, $160.

 

NONRESIDENT 

OTHER OFFENSES

Caleb N. Hagestad, Riverton, open container of alcohol in a moving vehicle, $370; Bayley K. Kokkeler, Powell, consumption of alcohol by person under 21, jail 20 days, 20 suspended, 6 months probation, $270; Olivia D. Hobby, Powell, passing in a no passing zone, $140; Tallon Wiles, Burlington, driver not wearing seatbelt, $25; Ryan M. Bechtold, Cheyenne, hunting big game/trophy game/wild bison, $250; Joseph M. Cruz, Powell, open container of alcohol in a moving vehicle, $150.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.