Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Jasper N. Jenson, driving while license suspended, jail 7 days, 6 months unsupervised probation, $520 fees and fines; Jasper, jail 180 days, 150 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $520 fees and fines; Colby S.L. Larsen, daily use permit, $85; Sylvia Ann Jarvies, Wapiti, daily use permit, $85; Michael W. Madson, window tint, $100.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Robert Norton, Redwood City, Calif., $105; Bradley Rose, Bismarck, N.D., $97; Robert Trammell, Stearns, Ky., $97; Bryan Childs, Spring Hill, Tenn., $105; Wojciech Gaik, Elk Grove Village, Ill., $155; Robert Nelson, Laramie, $125; Nelson, seat belt, $25; Philip Poirier, Ralston, $120; Eliza Nelson, Powell, $15; Stephen Sanders, Cheyenne, $140; Britt Rogers, Russellville Pope, Ark., $140; Albert Kornish, Happy Valley, Ark., $125; Paige Rossol, Laurel, $120; Katrina Mullin, Lavina, Mont., $103; Grant Myers, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., $155; Joseph Patton, Lake Worth, Fla., $15; Derek B. Potts, Powell, $240; Joshua Minch, Appleton, Wis., $125.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Megan Moser, Worland, theft under $1,000, jail 10 days, 10 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $320 fees and fines, $111 restitution; Jackson Long, Basin, theft under $1,000, jail 5 days, 5 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $320 fees and fines; Fabien Garcia, Worland, theft under $1,000, jail 10 days, 10 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $320 fees and fines, $111 restitution; Lopez Lopez Reina, Burlington, driving within lane, $90; Megan Castignoli, St. Petersburg, Fla., expired temporary license/improper registration, $140.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.