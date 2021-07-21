Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Harry Lee Mulholland, driving left of center line, $110; Jacqueline Underwood, careless driving, $150; Sarah Lynne Thompson, careless driving, $160; Eboni Shantelle Jackson, driving while suspended, $400, $10; Jarom Oilar, speeding, $110, $10; Bentley Garay, speeding, $119; Morgan Hansen, speeding, bench warrant for failure to appear or pay bond.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Eyad Joseph, furnishing alcohol to a minor, $750, $100 suspended, $10 court cost.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Kelly Leo, Cumming, Ga., speeding, $106; Hailey Welling, Evanston, speeding in school zone, $200, $10; Scott Allen Stemm, Bridger, open container by driver, $200, $10; Stemm, driving while suspended, $400; Michael Locatelli, Cheyenne, careless driving, crash, $210; Daniel Campos, San Francisco, speeding, $118; Justin Vanderpool, Powell, speeding, $103; River Rushing, Jackson, Tenn., open container by passenger in vehicle, $260; Shannon Derksen, Annapolis, Md., speeding, $110; Katherine Hoffman, Savannah, Ga., fail to maintain lane, $110; Aryanna Minemyer, Powell, speeding, $110; Antonia Amaya, Sheridan, speeding, bench warrant for failure to appear or pay bond.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Brian Pontes, Redding, Calif., public intoxication, $510; Scott Allen Stemm, Bridger, illegal possession of controlled substance, $750; Raynard Mack Admidin, Williston, N.D., public intoxication, bench warrant for failure to appear or pay bond; John Darren Herzog, Yajutat, Alaska, public intoxication, bench warrant for failure to appear or pay bond.
