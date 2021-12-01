CIVIL ACTIONS
Joe Campbell, Barbara Campbell v. Chris Davidson, Tri-County Telephone Association Inc.; The defendants have requested the court deny the plaintiff’s motion for distribution because they claim there is no explanation as to how funds should be distributed under the partial settlement agreement. The defendants have also claimed with the dismissal of the Hathaway defendants and Michael Rosenthal, the plaintiffs can’t overcome the Wyoming business judgement rule, so a summary judgement should be entered in favor of the defendant board members and company officers. The plaintiffs have requested H. Frank Robbins Jr. to be submitted as a third class representative and plaintiff in the case. Barbara Campbell is accusing Neil Schlenker of making a fraudulent purchase of TCT from the Campbell’s and breaching fiduciary duties when he purchased the company in 2014.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Carolyn Wood; Brigita Krisjansons has entered the case as Wood’s counsel. Wood is facing four felonies for aggravated assault and battery, charges carrying a combined 35 years in prison and $35,000 in fines. She is accused of shooting a gun in a public space in early November. Wood is still in custody with a $25,000 cash only bond.
State v. Eddie Boyles; A stipulated order for an expedited presentence investigation was submitted. Boyles has pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol and causing serious bodily injury to another individual, leaving the scene of an accident, and failure to drive in a single lane, charges carrying up to 11 years in prison and a minimum $2,000 fine. Boyles is accused of causing a life-altering injury to a man’s foot in August after crashing into the man’s motorcycle in his vehicle on the North Fork Highway.
State v. Robert Underwood; Underwood had his pretrial conference delayed to March 10 and jury trial to April 19. The trial is expected to take four days. He is facing a felony charge for accessory to illegal harvesting of game, a charge carrying up to 2 years in prison and $5,000-$10,000 in fines. He is also facing misdemeanors for failing to attach coupons to a harvested carcass and accessory before or after the fact, charges carrying up to 1 year in prison and $2,000 in fines. The charges are related to an October 2012 incident involving a bighorn sheep hunt in Park County.
State v. Russell Vick; Vick waived his right to a speedy trial. He is facing a felony charge for taking a bighorn sheep without the proper license – his third charge for this crime, which carries up to two years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He is also facing 2 misdemeanors for committing accessory in relation to those harvests. Vick is accused of illegally hunting sheep on the South Fork in 2012 along with Oklahoma resident Robert Underwood.
State v. Noah Douglass-Wiley; A search and seizure affidavit was submitted for a grey Apple iPhone belonging to Douglass-Wiley that is currently logged in evidence. He is facing charges for theft of property valued $1,000 or more, a charge carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines, to which he has pleaded not guilty. Douglass-Wiley is accused of stealing $36,000 in merchandise from Walmart in October.
