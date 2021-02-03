Leah Grace and James Michael Merritt were born Jan. 26, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Kaili and Christopher Merritt of Worland.
Leah and James weighed 5 pounds 6 ounces.
They join siblings Brantley, 6, and Jackson, 3.
Elaina Mae and Madison Kae Carpenter were born Jan. 27, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Angela Michelle and Trevor James Carpenter of Powell.
Elaina weighed 5 pounds 12 ounces and Madison 5 pounds 11 ounces.
They join sibling Bella Rae, 2.
Grandparents are John and Amy Carpenter, and Scott and Terri Reinhardt.
Roam Landry Coggins was born Jan. 26, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Elizabeth and Jerad Coggins of Meeteetse.
Roam weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces.
Roam joins siblings Rennen and Ryal.
Grandparents are Marneé and Billy Crawford, Shawn and Teresa Coggins, and Gena Kay and Dick Dvarishkis.
