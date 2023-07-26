Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Brittania B. McNair, $170; Kristofer M. Wright, $155;
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Joel M. Monnerjahn, possession of controlled substance, 6 months unsupervised probation, $270; Jessica L. Curtis, theft under $1000, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $220; Andrew Lee Johnston, aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon, jail 30 days, 27 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $320; Nicholas Hallmark, valid driver’s license, $150; Corey Hackett, duty upon colliding with unattended vehicle or property - 1st offense, $250
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Kensuke Mizukoshi, Schaumburg, Ill., $135; Eric Buchner, Moore, S.C., $170; Hayes C. Lajeunesse, Fort Washakie, $108; Frank Sabedra, Montebello, Calif., $150; Fredrick Lininger, Genoa City, Wis., $103; John Wright, Rose Haven, Md., $103; Kyle J. Breining, Fenron, Mich., $125; Mary Gagen, Aspen, Colo., $97; Tony Reed, Powell, $135; Anne Jewel, Sebastopol, Calif., $145; Allison Bornkamp, Fort Wayne, Ind., $135; Nicholas May, West Jordan, Utah, $97; Robert Lee Ferguson, Meeteetse, $120; James Harry Weakley, Lucas, Texas, $160; Derek Thurkettle, Hudsonville, Mich., $160; Charlie Culpepper, Gulf Shores, Ala., $105; Robert Ham, Opelika, Ala., $133; Ronald Lynch, Whiteside, Tenn., $140; Manuel Santos Rodriguez, Sheridan, $103; Maryjane Edwards, Riverton, $103; Nathan Panlilio, Whitefish, Mont., $103; Kenzie George, Elkins, W.V., $15; Kristin Antonides, Powell, $140; Michael Federle, Cincinnati, Ohio, $103; Bryan Ball, Paul, Idaho, $105; Rosendo Gutierrez, Las Vegas, Nev., $65
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Kensuke Mizukoshi, Schaumburg, Ill., child safety restraint system - 1st offense, $80; Laura L. Mann, Washougal, Wash., permits for daily use, $85; Austin Williams, Sapulpa, Okla., careless driving - 1st offense, $240; Cesar Corro, Powell, red and blue lights, $90; Santana L. Winkler, Centerville, Tenn., driving while under the influence of a controlled substance - 1st offense within 10 years, jail 60 days, 26 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $270; Winkler, possession of controlled substance, jail 60 days, 26 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $270; Ford Detavius, Clinton, Okla., carry and display driver’s license on demand, $100; Jackson Hickman, Elkins Washington, Ark., traffic control signals, $350; Johnny Ranch Brown, Greybull, merge into farthest lane from emergency vehicle on interstate or two-lane highway, $240; Yancy Dean Carter, Powell, vehicles over width limit, $240
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.