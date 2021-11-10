CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Tyler Stonehouse; An evidentiary hearing has been requested for Stonehouse. The state recently submitted a third petition to revoke his probation. He is accused of testing positive for meth and opiates on Oct. 20. On Sept. 20, Stonehouse had his probation revoked and reinstated for two more years. The very next day charges were filed against him on the second petition for the items that were allegedly found on Sept. 17. In 2020 Stonehouse pleaded guilty to delivery of controlled substance Buprenorphine. He was sentenced to 2 years supervised probation and a 2-4 year suspended prison sentence. In December 2018, Stonehouse sold 6.5 Suboxone pills to confidential informants.
State v. Noah Douglass-Wiley; An arraignment hearing was held for Douglass-Wiley on Tuesday. Tim Blatt has withdrawn as his attorney. Douglass-Wiley is facing charges for theft of property valued $1,000 or more, a charge carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He is accused of stealing $36,000 in merchandise from Walmart in October.
State v. Jerry Justice III; An arraignment hearing was held for Justice on Wednesday. He is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. Justice is also facing misdemeanors for theft of property valued $1,000 or less and interference with a peace officer, charges carrying up to 1.5 years in prison and $1,750 in fines. He is accused of pistol whipping a man and stealing a dog in August. He was released from custody on Oct. 26 after posting a $7,500 cash bond.
State v. Desirae Gams; Gams admitted to the state’s third petition to revoke her probation. An updated presentence investigation report will be performed by the Wyoming Department of Corrections. On Sept. 19, she was found appearing to be intoxicated and was unable to provide a breath test to officers. She was arrested in August 2019 for child endangerment and interference with a peace officer, leaving her 18-month-old boy in her running vehicle while she was at a brewery. In 2018 Gams was sentenced for the felony of third possession of marijuana and sentenced to 3 years supervised probation.
State v. Cisco Jaramillo-Mahoney and Stephanie Wilson; The defendants are each charged with possessing meth, fentanyl and heroin in an amount greater than 3 grams, charges carrying up to 7 years in prison and $15,000 in fines. They are also facing a misdemeanor for possession of LSD, being under the influence of heroin, charges carrying up to 1.5 years in prison and $1,750 in fines. The couple is accused of possessing 0.45 grams of heroin, 0.85 grams of fentanyl, 12.7 grams of meth, 1 dose of LSD, 2.8 grams of ecstasy, 1 gram of amphetamine, 1 Xanax pill, 10.05 grams of Alprazolam pills while parked at Walmart in October.
