Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Sandra J. Hendricks, speeding, $125; Zoe Elizabeth Eakins, failure to yield, left turn, crash, $120.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Robert Treat, no liability insurance, bench warrant issued.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Raul Angel, Las Vegas, fine, driving while under suspension, $400.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Scott Collingwood, Queensland, Australia, public intoxication, $510; Kimber Leann Huckman, Curtis, Neb., fine, curfew violation, $150.
