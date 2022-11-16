Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Dale R. Englund, forfeiture, speeding, $112; Holly J. Holloway, speeding, $130; Erin R. Hazel, forfeiture, illegal U-turn, $100; Brian S. McGonagle, no valid registration, expired registration, $110; Brian Z. Parko, fine, no liability insurance, $400; Avery A. Olmstead, speeding in a school zone, $155; Nicholas E. Hallmark, fine, no liability insurance, $400; Sophie Hough, speeding, $106; Dominic Phillips, speeding, $112; Denae A. Thomas, speeding in a school zone, bench warrant for failure to appear.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Pauline L. Wambeke, Powell, speeding in a school zone, $155; Cynthia E. Kloke, Hallieford, Va., failure to yield, stop at a stop sign, crash, $210; Sarah Evrard, Powell, fine, careless driving, crash, $200; Sarah G. Loper, Huntsville, Ala., speeding, $149.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Nicholas Russell Soderburg, Missoula, Mont., fine, public intoxication, $500.
